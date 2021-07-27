My family and I moved from Texas to Georgia more than two years ago — and registering to vote in my new home state was among my top priorities as we settled in.
Despite this, my previous county of residence in Texas mailed me a voter registration confirmation form this week — to my address in Georgia — to confirm I’m still registered to vote in Texas. There’s no indication that the Elections Administration plans on doing anything more to verify my eligibility than taking my word for it. Truth be told, there’d really be nothing stopping me from voting in Texas as a Georgia resident other than my own conscience.
This is a problem. And it’s only one of many loopholes Republicans in Texas are trying to close — if only Democrat legislators would stop hopping private jets out to flee from their sworn oath to represent Texans.
Texas is currently trying to pass election integrity legislation that includes reforms such as banning less-secure voting practices (like drive-thru voting), requiring video surveillance of ballot storage areas and requiring more than a pinky promise from voters that they are still eligible (and living) residents of the state.
With disdain for the commonsense nature of these reforms, Democrats are crying “racist” while seeking federal involvement in local elections. But I can think of little that does more to disenfranchise vulnerable communities than allowing fraud to drown out their voices on Election Day. Yet, with inaction at the local level and their zeal for federal intrusion, that’s exactly what Democrats in Congress seek to allow. The so-called For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are two peas in the same pod — both allow the federal government to serve as both judge and jury in all matters relating to state elections. And both proposals leave the door wide open to bad actors seeking to manipulate or cheat the democratic process for their own candidates’ gain.
Unfortunately for our beer-swilling jetsetters, the American people are on the side of reform. A majority of Texans want to see tighter election procedures and more safeguards in their home state, and a bipartisan majority of Americans favor local control over elections. Fifty-eight percent of all voters don’t support allowing federal officials to directly target certain states and override the will of the voters, including 43% of Democrats.
My own state of Georgia — where I proudly vote — has worked diligently to make it easy to vote but hard to cheat, even offering free IDs to residents who need them to comply with our new voter ID law. States like Texas are wise to follow our lead and implement commonsense reforms that address their own local challenges and needs. Texans know better than the bureaucrats in D.C. how to run Texas elections.
This attention-seeking, hypocritical jaunt to the nation’s capital says more about the Democrats than it does the merits of the legislation they’re trying to avoid. If these politicians truly cared about democracy and the voices of those they were elected to represent, they’d head home and be part of the process. Their absence is an insult to all Texans and a dereliction of their sworn duty.