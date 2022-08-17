While the United States champions democracy across the world, our own democracy is under siege. Nothing is more fundamental to democracy than the right to vote — yet there is no explicit guarantee of the right to vote in the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. ranks near the bottom of industrial democracies in voter turnout. This isn’t accidental — many states purposefully create barriers that make it difficult to register to vote or to cast a ballot. The sensible answer to this is to create — and enforce — the right to vote for every citizen.

The 2020 presidential election witnessed the highest turnout in recent history. Eighty million people voted for Joe Biden; 74 million for Donald Trump. Yet, another 80 million who were eligible by age and citizenship did not vote. In midterm elections, like the upcoming election this year, voting turnout plummets to an average of about 40% of eligible voters casting ballots.

THE REV. JESSE JACKSON can be reached by email at jjackson@rainbowpush.org and via Twitter at @RevJJackson.

