As a former professor of communication and rhetoric, I spent a great deal of time in the last few years of my academic career writing essays on various topics and letters to the editor rather than merely publishing research articles. Many of my university colleagues and members of the community often asked me why I did this.

In retrospect, the answer is obvious.

RICHARD CHERWITZ, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus in the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin.

Tags

Recommended for you