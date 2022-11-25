The demands for climate reparations from wealthy countries are so absurd, so unscientific, and so offensive to natural justice that it is difficult to know where the criticism should begin.

The argument is that, since countries that industrialized earlier produced a lot of carbon a hundred years ago, they now owe a debt to poorer states. Naturally, this argument appeals to assorted Marxists, anti-colonialists and shakedown artists, and COP27 has been dominated by insolent demands for well-run states to pony up.

DAN HANNAN is a contributing columnist for the Washington Examiner.

