COVID-19 pandemic. Violent protests. Statues crumbling. So far, 2020 is a nightmare.
It’s hard to predict when normal returns — or what “normal” will even look like — but states, cities and towns still have many local matters to confront at some point.
In Denton, how exactly to repair an anomalous 2018 ethics ordinance will certainly be on future agendas.
For the benefit of newcomers, let’s review.
Denton lacked an ethics code covering public officials until May 2018. City employees already honored a responsible code of conduct — but nothing comparable existed for elected or appointed officials.
Ethics ordinances, per se, serve no governmental function. Unlike traffic, zoning or building codes, ethics codes exist only to reinforce public trust in elected or appointed officials. It’s only about appearances and integrity. There is no other reason or purpose.
Under that context, it would seem unthinkable that citizens would deliberately be excluded from participating in drafting or amending such a code, but that is exactly what happened beginning in 2017 and continues until this very day. For some, “participating” at City Hall means nothing more than a four-minute blue card at the start of a policy discussion only to be muzzled from that point on. (But that’s another topic for another day.)
An outside ethics consultant hired by the city initially proposed having citizens actually participate in the drafting process, but our current mayor would hear none of that and jerked the reins from the outset. The end result was a council-drafted code so narrowly drawn that 95% of most ethical violations in other cities will ooze through the Denton cracks — while otherwise trivial matters brought formal complaints and senseless recusals by some council members. Among others, recent campus voting issues immediately come to mind.
Central to the Denton problem is the conflict of interest definition under our code as compared with other cities that applied a universal model code. The Denton code would naively hope to specify all potential conflicts under a single code. This is an impossible goal by any objective standard. Better ethics codes are comprehensive and process-driven to identify and manage everyday conflicts that inevitably arise whenever citizens interact with city hall.
So what to do?
The City Council reluctantly acknowledged this conflict-of-interest dilemma and referred the matter to the newly seated Board of Ethics. Unfortunately, those discussions to date have done little to clarify any confusion over conflicts of interest, and the word “impasse” is now discussed among members. Making matters worse, the current chair of the Board of Ethics, much like our mayor, has a similar disdain for citizen involvement in the process. (Lawyers have all the answers, right?)
So it’s hard to say where things go from here. At their last June meeting, five confused Board of Ethics members suggested a solution might come by having three members form a subcommittee to hopefully resolve their “impasse.” (Good luck with that.)
I wouldn’t take any bets on how that subcommittee idea works out, but the only sure bet is that citizens will still be left on the outside wondering if Denton will ever have a reasonable ethics code.