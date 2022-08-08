HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Debbie Phillippi and her friends loved businessman David McCormick when he was running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania this past spring. When he lost, all of them, she said, were very disappointed.

When she found out this week that he was supporting Dr. Mehmet Oz, who beat McCormick by fewer than 900 votes, she laughed a little, paused, then thought: “Well, if he can support Oz after that contentious race, then so can she.”

SALENA ZITO joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of “The Great Revolt.”

Tags

Recommended for you