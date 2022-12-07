This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Lots of legislators and interest groups are rolling out their hopes and dreams for the start of the 88th Texas Legislature.
But none are as important as those of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the state’s most powerful legislator and the person whose plans will set the tone for the sort of legislative session we can expect next year.
Last week, Patrick presented 21 priorities across a host of issues, from education to the power grid to border security.
Some of his ideas have merit and represent long-standing priorities, such as securing the border and raising teacher pay. Others are more dubious, like singling out urban areas for a voucher experiment that could hurt public education funding.
But the one we want to pick on today as potentially harmful to Texas’ growth and prosperity is his ongoing interest in curbing or eliminating tenure for faculty at Texas universities.
Tenure plays a critical but misunderstood role in the function of great institutions of higher learning.
Like many conservatives, Patrick is frustrated by the leftward tilt of our universities. And no one would seriously argue that university faculty aren’t overwhelmingly of the left. A survey this summer in The Harvard Crimson showed that 37.6% of that university’s faculty identified as “very liberal” and 45.3% identified as “liberal.” Just 1.46% called themselves conservative.
Studies of academics over the years have revealed similar figures with half to 70% or more of faculty identifying as liberal, depending on the study.
It’s unclear how much of that makes its way into the classroom. In the social sciences and humanities, it’s probably a good bit. In the hard sciences, it’s probably far less.
Patrick’s idea that tenure is a state-sponsored gift to leftist professors indoctrinating gullible students is overblown. And even if it were as bad as he believes it is, attacking tenure is the wrong approach. Tenure is table stakes for universities seeking the best minds in every field, but especially in the sciences where we are competing against research institutions around the world.
Without tenure, you can say goodbye to the excellence of Texas’ top research institutions. The best people just won’t come here.
Do universities need more ideological diversity among faculty? And do some faculty members need to remember that their job is to teach, not preach? There is no question the answers are yes.
That’s the reason we’ve supported the creation of the Civitas Institute — formerly known as the Liberty Institute — at the University of Texas at Austin and why a place such as Stanford University benefits from its connection with the Hoover Institution. It creates a safe space, if you will, for considering ideas from the right on left-leaning campuses where open hostility to conservatism is not uncommon.
But tenure is necessary not only for attracting the best faculty, but also for ensuring they have the academic freedom to explore difficult and unpopular ideas in their research and their classrooms.
That doesn’t mean indoctrinating. It means challenging students in ways they might not expect to elevate their thinking and their education.
Meddling with the tenure that makes that possible would be a setback for the state.
