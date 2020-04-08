When I started carving wooden kitchen spoons, I began to notice how different spoons are. Bowls on spoons come in a variety of depths and shapes. Likewise spoon handles vary in length, thickness and in being straight or various kinds of curves. Just goes to show that when you look carefully, you notice things. Live and learn.
My father was a curious man, and when he made a new discovery he would sometimes say, “Live and learn.” He also used another expression, “It takes all kinds.” That phrase had different meanings based on the context and the inflection in his voice. “It takes all kinds” might mean “just remember, we’re all different.” He might say it in a way of celebrating our uniqueness like the French, “Vive la différence.” Other times it had a more judgmental tone, like “Isn’t that just pitiful.”
“Well bless your heart” is another phrase that can have a variety of messages from “You pitiful thing,” to “Aren’t you sweet,” or, “I’m so sorry. I hope everything gets better real soon.”
Regarding “It takes all kinds,” most folks would probably agree to the notion that people are different. We have different personalities, different habits, different hair color and texture, different skin tones, and different beliefs about religion and politics. We are often more comfortable being around people like us. We delight in finding kindred spirits.
It is also true that many of us don’t like people that are too different. We just don’t like people if they are not on our team, in a different tribe, or don’t share our ideas.
There are people like us and then there are those other people. Our dislike of people that are different turns into distrust, which can turn into fear or even hatred. We can prove that they are different because of the way they talk, how they dress, where they live, where they came from, what they believe, or even by what they eat.
We saw something unusual recently in the Senate when the Republican tribe and the Democratic tribe came together in a 96-0 vote for a relief package to help individuals, businesses and the government deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reassuring and uplifting to see the two sides work together, compromise and act in a way that is designed to help our country. It took all kinds to make it happen.
But as we have dealt with the numbers of people getting sick and dying, we can still get distracted, get tribal and blame others. This is true with both political tribes. And it is unfortunate because we are reminded again and again that “we are all in this together.”
One little distracting spat came up over what to call the virus. The president tends to call it the “Chinese virus” and blames China for not doing a better job of containing its spread. Others blame the president for calling it the Chinese virus, arguing that the term is racist and promotes prejudice and violence directed at people who are assumed to be Chinese.
Most of us would agree that Sen. John Cornyn is the Texas senator least likely to say something offensive. But he is a solid member of Team Trump and backed the president’s label of China virus. His rationale is that China has a “culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that.”
Later, Cornyn tried to explain that he was talking about the unsanitary conditions in Chinese wet markets, where some believe the virus jumped from animals to people. But that is not what he said. It sounded like he was disparaging a culture where people eat different (think weird or disgusting) food. Bless his heart.
He is squirming a bit after being reminded that Texas has the Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater, where the most popular food booth serves fried rattlesnake. Speaking of weird food, because of our Louisiana neighbors, we Texans eat lots of crawdads, now called crayfish. I’m not sure who to blame for that unique dish sometimes called “calf fries.” I just saw where the town of Uncertain has canceled its “Testicle Festival” due to the pandemic.
Which reminds me of a story. When my brother’s daughter got married, the wedding was in Texas, and all of the groom’s family came here from the East Coast. My brother wanted to give those folks a complete introduction into Texas culture. The week included barbecue (beef, not pork), Mexican food (what is more Texan than Mexican?), and a trip to Billy Bob’s for some boot scootin’.
Before dancing, they had supper (not dinner) at the Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Of course one of items my brother ordered for the soon-to-be in-laws was “calf fries.” He wanted to see how those Easterners would react when they found out what they were eating. The groom’s stepmother dipped her calf fry into cream gravy, judged it to be quite tasty, and asked what it was. When she found out, she responded without missing a beat, “Then it seems appropriate that I should eat two.”
This led to my brother’s unqualified approval of his son-in-law’s family, and everyone is still getting along after more than 20 years. Just goes to show that it takes all kinds.