There are certain phrases that stir a sense pride and patriotism that can be found in American documents. From our Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Our Constitution begins “We the People of the United States.” In his Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln said ours is “a government of the people by the people and for the people.” And the climax of the Pledge of Allegiance says we are a nation of “liberty and justice for all.”
In every case, when those words were written, they were, and probably still are, more aspirational than literal descriptions. They are familiar. They are poetic. They represent our highest ideals. We repeat them often, and we say we believe them.
Liberty is about our freedom. Nelson Mandela said, “I am not truly free if I am taking away someone else’s freedom, just as surely as I am not free when my freedom is taken from me.”
Justice is about fairness. It is a concept that very young children learn early in life. Fairness can be summed up in the Golden Rule found in some version in most religions. In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus said, “In everything, do to others as you would have them do to you.” (Matthew 7:12)
President Ronald Reagan said, “Peace is more than just an absence of war. True peace is justice, true peace is freedom, and true peace dictates the recognition of human rights.”
Sometimes to achieve justice or fairness, we the people agree to limit some of our liberties or freedoms. For example, we agree to traffic laws and exercise self-restraint to avoid reckless driving and make our roads safe for all. We agree to certain taxes (even when we complain about them) in order to provide government services for the health, safety and general welfare of all citizens. Some of us even agree to wear masks in public to protect others (and ourselves) during this COVID-19 pandemic.
There is unavoidable tension when we strive for both justice and liberty. Yet while it is hard, it is one of the most important and basic endeavors of humankind. Because while we are protecting our individual liberty and justice, we must also honor others’ as well.
It is said that the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice. Slaves were emancipated in 1863, then came the 13th Amendment in 1865. But it took almost 100 more years before meaningful laws were passed to guarantee civil rights, and the voting rights laws provided stronger protections against discrimination. Those were concrete actions that demonstrate that we are sincere when we say we believe in liberty and justice for all.
This reminds me of a story. Actually a lot of stories. They can be found in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Almost every chapter of those books offers a story illustrating what justice looks like to Jesus. And many of those stories show Jesus offering justice and mercy to those at the margins of society — those who were discarded or despised by people with power and influence.
So do you believe in liberty and justice for all? The key words in this question are “for all.” Do you believe that liberty and justice apply to both white and black, rich and poor, male and female, Christian and non-Christian, native Americans and immigrants? Should liberty and justice be available to all including people in the LGBTQ+ community?
I hear that one of the issues in the upcoming elections for Denton City Council regards a possible anti-discrimination ordinance. To be clear, there is no ordinance drafted. The issue is merely the idea of an ordinance that would discourage discrimination. Some of the current council and some candidates appear to oppose such an ordinance.
Opponents argue that an LGBTQ+ ordinance might require churches to hire people whose lives run counter to the beliefs of a particular congregation or denomination. But the First Amendment of the Constitution has led lawmakers to exempt religions from certain laws even if their dogma includes prohibitions against certain medical procedures or takes stands that others might consider foolish or even bigoted.
Those exemptions do not apply in most instances of secular society. We are free to harbor any level of negative thoughts and feelings toward an individual or a group of individuals. We are free to disagree, dislike, deplore and denounce all we want. But shouldn’t our laws prohibit people from acting on those feelings if doing so will deprive others of their liberty and their justice.
So do you really believe in liberty and justice for all? And if you believe that, then you support laws and elected officials that make that creed a reality rather than just an aspiration?