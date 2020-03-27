Now that I am fully retired, I spend most of my time playing. Playing on my modest woodworking bench. Playing my trombone in a couple of bands. And best of all, playing with my grandkids. While I’m playing at my hobbies, my wife is doing hers. We join forces when it comes to the grandkids. When I need a break from all that play, I go for a walk, a bike ride or I go fishing.
My woodworking is mostly free-form. I’m not interested in making furniture like several of my friends because I don’t care to be burdened with precise measuring and sophisticated joinery. Carving kitchen spoons is more my cup of tea. I use a few power tools in the process (I’m no purist), but the spoons involve a good bit of hand-carving. So I guess I’m really just a whittler.
Whittling makes my woodworking slow and peaceful. I can listen to a baseball game on the radio (the best way to follow the Rangers) or those fun Saturday morning programs on KERA radio. I often listen to music.
But when you whittle, you have time to think about things. Thinking can lead to contemplation, reflection, brooding, pondering, ruminating, speculating and considering. Whittlers, like people who fish, can come across as amateur philosophers. I hear some news item on the radio, and my mind wanders off here and there, and before long I’m reminded of a story.
Like during this COVID-19 pandemic I heard that some churches were still having services with large gatherings of people in confined spaces. Some of the preachers are saying if you have enough faith and come and hear them preach, God will protect you. They say all those churches that have canceled services are not real Christians.
It reminded me of a fellow who had just gotten his teaching certificate and decided to seek out a more challenging assignment by working at a school in the Appalachia region (maybe West Virginia). The fellow was in his 20s, single and new to the area. He wanted to meet some of the locals, particularly local single women. This was before inter-web dating, and in the ’70s, school boards didn’t like teachers to cruise bars. So the fellow cruised churches instead.
Church culture in Appalachia is on the conservative end of the spectrum, but the fellow grew up in the Church of Christ, so he figured he would fit right in. There were no single ladies at the closest Church of Christ, and the few at the Primitive Baptist Church were not his type (or age). Southern Baptists were too liberal, which meant he wouldn’t even consider Methodists.
He didn’t recognize some of the denominations, but from the looks of the plain wooden buildings, it seemed like they were not prone to high liturgy or liberal theology. He ended up at a Sunday evening church meeting where they sing hymns without using instruments. He was feeling pretty comfortable. It was hard for him to understand the preacher’s strong mountain accent but he was so dramatic and animated that our fellow was captivated. He got curious when the preacher pulled out some boxes lining the back wall. From the boxes came several burlap bags. And then from those bags they began pulling out poisonous snakes.
It seems these snake-handling churches put a lot of stock in a passage from the Gospel of Mark 16:17. “They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing, it shall not hurt them.” The preacher said real Christians have enough faith that they will be fine holding rattlesnakes, and copperheads and water moccasins.
Our fellow gave up on cruising churches that night. He said he is still conservative, and he still takes the Bible literally — but not that literally.
I figure God wants us to read Scripture and listen to preachers and read good devotional material. But I also figure that God gave us doctors, scientists and public health officials. That same God gave us the good sense to pay attention to those folks.
Which reminds me of another story of a fellow who lived in a low-lying home near a big river. When he heard the weather lady predict flooding, he didn’t take heed, figuring God would take care of him. When his house was surrounded by the rising water, he didn’t agree to go with the guys in the rescue boat, saying God would take care of him. The water got in his house, and he ended up stranded on the roof, but he waved off the helicopter’s rescue basket that would have pulled him to safety.
The fellow drowned. When he got to heaven, he was confused and asked God why he hadn’t been saved. God said, “Well, look. I provided you good science and an accurate weather forecast, but you ignored it. I arranged for the rescue boat, but you turned your back on my help. Finally, I sent you that helicopter, but again you refused my help. You made it hard when you kept making bad decisions and ignoring the good help I provided.”
So during these unique times, let’s all use our good sense, listen to the public health officials and make good decisions that help us and all our neighbors.