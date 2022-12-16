A lot has changed at the Denton Record-Chronicle over the past three years as we transitioned to become a more digitally nimble news source. We now produce more unique content to appear when and where our readers demand, and in the formats with which they are most comfortable.
Along the way, more and more readers have followed us — some kicking and screaming — onto our website and social media channels, discovering even that they prefer consuming news on their phone, tablets or laptops, where they have access to the videos, hyperlinks, sound clips and photo galleries missing on the printed page.
But what also has changed over these past several years are the reading habits of these digital consumers. What had worked seemingly well in the newspaper doesn’t always translate as well for digital consumption.
Take for instance, this Opinion page. In the printed newspaper, opinion content was nicely siloed within its own section, clearly labeled and traditionally cultivated by an editor and staff walled off from the rest of the newsroom. But as newsrooms have changed — and yes, shrunk — many of the functions and presentation of opinion content have become blurred in the digital sphere.
Particularly on social media posts on Facebook and Twitter, readers have often had a harder time distinguishing opinion content from straight news reports, some even mistakenly believing that the opinions stated in essays or columns not assigned or solicited by the newspaper carried its backing.
The same goes for sources. There are a handful of community leaders and knowledgeable sources who no longer speak to our reporters — none of whom are ever involved in cultivating or producing our opinion content — because of an opinion expressed in an editorial or guest essay. Again, when the walls between news and opinion are less clear online, the entire newsroom bears the brunt of the blame.
All of this comes in spite of the newspaper working tirelessly to present a balanced selection of perspectives and opinions on its Opinion page, going so far as to maintain a daily and monthly database for several years now showing how the page leaned. We have been able to keep the page balanced toward the middle by alternating right- or left-leaning cartoons and then complementing those cartoons with an opposite-leaning essay or column.
This issue is also not unique to the Denton Record-Chronicle. In recent months and years, more news organizations and media companies have begun pulling back from expressing opinion or producing opinion pages. In June, the nation’s largest newspaper company, Gannett, announced that it was discontinuing daily opinion pages as a result of readers’ changing habits, saying readers no longer wanted to be lectured at or told what to think. More recently, CNN has announced a number of programming changes and staffing shakeups as it moved to pivot back to a clearer presentation of straight news.
And with all of this in mind, the Record-Chronicle now is pivoting in the same direction.
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the newspaper will be discontinuing its daily Opinion page — but it will not be discontinuing entirely its presentation of opinion content. It just won’t be coming from us — instead coming only from you.
With the new year, we will continue to solicit and publish letters to the editor from our readers, running those letters once we have enough on hand and clearly separating them from news content and labeling them as opinion. We, however, will no longer be publishing editorials, local or otherwise; nor will we accept unsolicited guest essays or columns — except in special cases, such as with candidate essays for elections or when we ask an elected or community leader to address readers directly.
We understand these changes will not be popular with all readers, but as we have moved more into the digital realm — and it’s become more difficult to market and present opinion content online — the popularity of our opinion content has waned, and its audience has shrunk. And the time to make a change is now.
We very much appreciate the loyalty and input of our readers and encourage you to share your thoughts on these changes, either directly to us or through letters to the editor — which again will continue to be published. As well, we have appreciated the relationship with the frequent contributors to this page and encourage you to continue submitting your guest essays through Dec. 31.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle. He can be reached at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or 940-566-6879.