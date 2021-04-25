Almost two hours waiting for my eye appointment had me thinking death to ophthalmologists.
I suppose I should be glad it was a routine examination and I didn’t need anything, although at the time I could have used a prescription for seeing red. Perhaps I overreacted, but I took it as a lack of respect, and I’m not going back. On the way home, I stopped to talk to a friend who was walking her dog and told her about my experience. “Did you say something?” she asked. I shook my head. “Well, you should have,” then added “that was nothing; I went to get my driver’s license and met the woman from hell.” She then went on to describe the incredibly rude way she was treated.
Two awful experiences in one fine morning, one by a private concern and the other a public one got me to do a little asking around, and what I found wasn’t pretty: Customer service seems to be one of the casualties of the pandemic. Or maybe it was going downhill anyway, and the virus just accelerated the lack of service by some of our bigger companies and public service organizations.
Meanwhile, our insurance agent closed his office and posted a number on the door for us to call and talk to a recorder. When I was finally able to talk to somebody about some water damage at home, it was a person in New York who had me send pictures and document the loss. “Where is the adjuster?” I asked, and was told that they don’t go to homes anymore. So I got to take pictures and do all the work myself. And that was just the beginning. It took three months to settle the issue and half a day on the phone by my sister, who, as luck would have it, is a registered pit bull.
If you go pay your bill at your cable company because you have a question with your bill such as, “Why did it go up 10%?” you’re likely to get a person busy watching YouTube on the phone and not interested in helping, or not able to help. One who tells you to use the phone and make a call. “Why are you here?” I asked. “To show people the phone,” I was told.
Big pharmacies are no better. Neither are some of our grocery stores now going to all self-checkout machines. Personally, I prefer to talk to people, not a recorder, and I certainly don’t like to weigh my own bananas, charge myself and bag my own stuff.
When a friend bought 30 fence slats the other day and got charged for 300, he complained. Then he was told with a shrug, “You counted them.” He politely mentioned that the extra 270 slats were not his doing. “Unfortunately, the teller had my card, and my saying he had made a mistake didn’t stop him from using it.” When he complained again, he was told to go to returns. “I have nothing to return” he argued. “You charged me for 270 slats I didn’t buy.” At that point, the teller turned around, dropped everything he was doing and left. Thirty minutes later, and with the help of the store manager, things got straightened out. The money, all $1,800 of it, arrived back in his account four days later. And this by a person standing under a sign that reads “Customer Service” in great big letters. It’s ludicrous, and it goes without saying there was no apology.
All is not lost, however. Lots of small businesses still have great service, and if you go to a local bakery, a small restaurant or a small pharmacy that is not part of a big chain, you might actually hear somebody say, “Good morning, how can I help you?” If you do hear that, it’s also likely that they mean it.
Still, there is no excuse for a doctor’s office to make anyone wait more than 20 minutes, and shame on the Department of Motor Vehicles for hiring a goon. The same goes to the insurance companies I know that have dropped all pretense of helping their customers, while tripling the red tape.
Of course, it’s up to us to complain and raise the roof; otherwise, it’s not likely to get better.