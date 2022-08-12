“A fascist is one whose lust for money or power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends.” — Henry A. Wallace

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is somewhat a classic oxymoron. He’s a Harvard-educated twit, an astute buffoon, a circus clown ringmaster. That makes him an embarrassment to many Texans and a national security threat as a political leader in this country, though the term “leader” is a stretch for Mr. Cruz. The megaphone his political position that allows him to spew conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric can and probably will contribute to deadly consequences for some.

LARRY BECK, a longtime Denton resident, writes routinely on the local, state and national sociopolitical issues of our time on his blog, As I See It, at asiseeyt.blogspot.com.

