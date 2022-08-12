“A fascist is one whose lust for money or power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends.”— Henry A. Wallace
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is somewhat a classic oxymoron. He’s a Harvard-educated twit, an astute buffoon, a circus clown ringmaster. That makes him an embarrassment to many Texans and a national security threat as a political leader in this country, though the term “leader” is a stretch for Mr. Cruz. The megaphone his political position that allows him to spew conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric can and probably will contribute to deadly consequences for some.
Cruz has been a fawning loyalist to the Big Liar who instigated the insurrection on our Capitol last year. And in the recent CPAC Convention held in Dallas, he was encouraging violence again against Democrats, calling them “barbarians” and “nitwits.” It was this type of irresponsible rhetoric that stoked right-wing extremists to attack the Capitol and is a harbinger of fascism.
And now he and the GOP leadership are taking Donald Trump’s lead again with hyperbolic and malicious lies about a civil search and seizure by the FBI on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida residence. An act that was only made public by the former president himself, serving purely to roil his devoted followers in the hopes they will once again enact violence to defend his criminal behavior. Their feigned outrage sounds similar to the language they criticized the BLM movement of following George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis cops.
In his pathetic attempt to portray Maximus, the lead role in The Gladiator, Cruz, speciously claiming to represent 30 million Texans, crowed to the crowd, “It’s like the old Roman Colosseum where you slam on a breastplate and you grab a battle ax and you go fight the barbarians. As they say in the military world, it is a target-rich environment.”
It’s remarkable that this man (again, “man” is a stretch) who self-emasculated when he kissed the ring of Trump at the 2016 GOP convention, months after Trump made derogatory remarks about Cruz’s wife and father and constantly referred to him as “Lyin’ Ted,” now tries to convince his audience he is Trump’s BFF.
The pretense that Cruz represents the best interest of his constituents was exposed as a fraud when he fled Winter Storm Uri to the warm and cozy climate of Cancun while thousands of Texans suffered from the Texas grid power outages in February 2021. And what supporter of our military troops, who’ve suffered serious health conditions and even death from the burn pits in Iran and Afghanistan, would fist-bump a fellow Republican congressman after they blocked a bill to fund the health care these vets require.
The stunt was merely a temporary power play by our two Texas senators, angered because the Democrats had successfully moved a package of tax, climate and health care provisions through the budget reconciliation process that allowed them to bypass Republicans. Not an uncommon practice by the GOP under Mitch McConnell’s leadership.
Cruz was also part of the GOP effort to block part of a bill that allows Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and put a $35 cap on the lifesaving insulin pharmaceutical. And let’s not forget Cruz’s backing of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority who flipped a 50-year-old court precedent that gave women control of their bodies in deciding whether or not to end unwanted pregnancies. Geez, with representation like this, why worry about what Democrats do.
Ted Cruz may not be up for reelection this fall, nor will his BFF. But Texas voters who have supported them in the past can rethink their decision, by either voting Democratic on Nov. 8, or by staying home this election cycle, thereby sending a message to the GOP that would take away the power you’ve given them — power they have abused.
Act now while your choices still count, unlike what exists in fascist states.
LARRY BECK, a longtime Denton resident, writes routinely on the local, state and national sociopolitical issues of our time on his blog, As I See It, at asiseeyt.blogspot.com.