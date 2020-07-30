Helping you during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a role we take very seriously in Denton County.
The Denton County Commissioners Court earmarked more than $50 million of the $147 million received from the federal government for housing and food assistance, business grants and nonprofit grants.
Our intent is to make sure our Denton County residents receive needed help during the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to make sure small businesses can continue to operate and employ individuals as well as keep people facing hardships in their homes with enough food to feed their families.
Denton County has given more than $1.8 million in grants to area nonprofits with the assistance of the United Way of Denton County. All 501©3, 501©4 and 501©6 organizations can apply for grants through the Denton County CARES portal at www.unitedwaydenton.org/DentonCountyCARES.
Our food pantries have reported seeing a 40% increase in new individuals seeking food each week. Since March 23, the county has spent almost $1 million to keep more than 800 families in their homes.
In March and early April, we provided $31,000 to $46,000 each week in rental assistance to property owners on behalf of residents facing eviction. From July 13-17, about $134,955 covered rent for 90 households.
If you or someone you know is in need of housing assistance, please contact the United Way of Denton County at 940-566-2688.
Taxpayer relief important to Denton County Commissioners Court
Relief for taxpayers has been at the forefront as we continue to review our Denton County budgets each year. Not only have we kept the county’s portion of property taxes low, we also decreased it to the lowest rate since 1986 at $0.225278.
On June 30, the Denton County Commissioners Court approved a residence homestead exemption of up to 1% or $5,000, whichever is greater, to all homeowners of the county. This means that the taxable value of your homestead will be lowered by these amounts, thus reducing your county property taxes. This exemption is applicable to the current year’s property tax bill, which you will see this fall.
In 2019, we approved a tax limitation for properties receiving an over-65 or disabled person exemption. The over-65 exemption the county offers is $55,000, and the disabled person exemption is $15,000.
The Denton Central Appraisal District, which is a separate entity from Denton County and not governed by the Commissioners Court, is where homeowners must go to apply for any of the above exemptions. You can find out more information at www.dentoncad.com or by contacting them at 940-349-3800.
If you would like to receive an e-newsletter, please email me at Dianne.Edmondson@dentoncounty.com.