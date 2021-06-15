ERICH M. STURGIS, M.D., M.P.H., is board chair of The Immunization Partnership, a statewide nonprofit organization that aims to create a community free from vaccine-preventable diseases by educating the community, advocating for evidence-based public policy, and supporting immunization best practices. Dr. Sturgis holds the Brown Foundation Endowed Chair and is professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine.