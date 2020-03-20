The Denton County Commissioners Court as a whole believes strongly in the importance of government transparency.
As elected representatives conducting government business, the public holds us accountable for our actions — as they should.
Transparency is a fundamental part of how government works.
Records management program
Record retention is an essential function of county government. We maintain and store millions of public records that touch each resident’s life — from births to tax records and more. Our District and County Clerk offices also steadily work to preserve records from the early 1900s to now so that they are protected for future generations to see.
Denton County’s Records Management team conducts workshops with employees to educate them about the importance of maintaining records. Systems are in place that capture social media sites and other county-related information to ensure we maintain a thorough database.
In fact, Denton County commissioners approved a Records Management Program Resolution on Jan. 22, 1991, along with amendments in 2014 and 2018 to prescribe policies and procedures consistent with the Local Government Records Act and in the interests of cost-effective and efficient record keeping.
The eight-page outline defines custodians, essential records, electronic records, microfilm, official records, permanent records, retention period, etc. It outlines the role of the Records Management Department as well as establishes a committee that assists in the development of policies and procedures. The county’s record retention strictly follows state requirements.
Public Information Act
In response to open records requests under the Public Information Act, Denton County follows a strict timeline for handling all requests. Upon the receipt of each request for information, the request is immediately referred to a county public information attorney, whose office oversees all open records requests. The custodian of record gathers information in a timely fashion to meet the request accurately and efficiently. The requester receives information as soon as possible, usually within a few days. The county has 10 business days, as specified by the act, to ask for the attorney general’s ruling if it seeks to withhold information.
One fact many may not know is that the Freedom of Information Act is the federal equivalent of the Texas Public Information Act.
The Texas Public Information Act makes information open to the public unless law exempts release of the information. Some records are confidential by law. These records could range from communications between a patient and mental health professional to reports of child abuse allegations.
Specifics about the Public Information Act are available at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov under Open Government.
Texas Open Meetings Act
In the Texas Open Meetings Act, all elected or appointed members of governmental entities are required to attend training sessions within 90 days of taking their oaths of office.
The act ensures all public business among governmental bodies remains transparent and open to the public. The act includes everything from when and where the public is notified to rules regarding how the governmental body communicates when a majority or quorum is together. The Texas Open Meetings Act deals with executive sessions, minutes and recordings of open meetings and more.
Denton County takes an extra step in making sure the public knows when Denton County Commissioners Court meetings are scheduled, posting links to agendas on social media as well as airing meetings live on the Denton County Facebook page.
Commissioners hear public comments on items not on the agenda in the early portion of the meeting, with public comments on agenda items allowed as the court discusses each item. The idea is to give the public an opportunity to be heard.
In short, the state Legislature has done a thorough job in making sure the public knows what is going on in governmental bodies.
In Denton County, we believe that is vital to ensuring we are and continue to be good stewards of your tax dollars and make sure that you receive the services our county should provide.
For that reason, we are thankful for Sunshine Week, which shines a spotlight on access to public information every year. This year, newspapers across the country are shining the spotlight on “Your Right to Know” during the week of March 15-21. Learn more about it at www.sunshineweek.org.