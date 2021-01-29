Lillian Miller’s 1973 election as Denton’s first female council member and Elinor Hughes’ election as Denton’s first female mayor were breakthroughs. Hundreds of newspaper articles reveal challenges the women faced. Things got better, but the number of female council members started decreasing about 15 years ago.
History repeats itself. Miller called the Denton City Council a man’s world; it still is. Denton’s government has become increasingly misogynistic, and council meetings offer textbook examples of misogyny.
According to Cornell philosopher Kate Manne’s book Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny, sexism is the ideology that supports misogyny. Instead of thinking of misogyny as hatred harbored by some men toward women, Manne says misogyny punishes women who challenge the status quo and rewards those who don’t. On some level, we’re all complicit with misogyny because it’s deeply embedded in society.
Women facing misogyny either give in until they lose themselves, or they fight it. It’s a double-bladed sword that harms everyone because it cuts women no matter how they respond.
Misogyny means women are ignored when their ideas are dismissed until a man brings them up. This pattern happens repeatedly in council meetings.
I first noticed council women being shut down in the January 2019 meeting finalizing Denton’s ethics code. Sara Bagheri and Keely Briggs stated the code should be stronger than state law. Mayor Chris Watts fired back: “OK, Keely,” he said. “That’s how you feel. Everyone knows how Keely feels.” Briggs wasn’t talking about feelings when Watts dismissively addressed her by her first name.
Women face hostility just for being a woman in a man’s world. Denton’s charter prescribes a council-manager style of government, also known as a weak mayor system, where the mayor is a figurehead tasked with facilitating effective communication. I’ve watched mayors interrupt female council members, not recognize them, shut them down and tell staff not to answer their questions. The mayor recently became frustrated with Deb Armintor’s comments and had her muted. Even if Denton had a strong mayor system, which it doesn’t, power plays aimed at punishing women by branding them abrasive or morally objectionable would be wrong. Repeatedly shutting women down is misogynistic.
Closed sessions are an off-camera opportunity to put council women in their place. On multiple occasions, I’ve observed women leaving meetings without explanation after closed sessions.
Briggs and Armintor recently endured a brutal campaign with illegal signs calling them names, glossy mailers full of misrepresentations and baseless ethics complaints days before the election. The election became increasingly partisan, and it’s not supposed to be. Women shouldn’t be punished for choosing voters over developers.
After Armintor’s reelection with more votes than anyone, council members chose another man as mayor pro tem, an important position that sets agendas. When the same thing happened to Hughes in 1975, the council was criticized by the Denton Record-Chronicle and local women’s groups for voting their personal patriarchal preference instead of voting as public servants.
Democracy demands disagreement, but disagreement that disrespects women is misogynistic. The council must address misogynistic behavior; anyone remaining silent is complicit. Fortunately, voters can decide four council seats on May 1.
City Council should reflect 50% of women, who won the right to vote 100 years ago. Denton should be defined by what we have in common.
And not by misogyny.