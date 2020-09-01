Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.