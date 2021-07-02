My Mama taught me, “El que habla mal de otros a ti, habla mal de ti a otros.” Loosely translated, that means, “Whoever speaks bad of others to you will speak bad of you to others.” This has stayed with me all my life, and I am always cautious of people who speak poorly of others.
This especially applies in the area of politics. Even though common courtesy says that it is poor taste to talk politics, religion or guns in a group setting, it seems to be all that people want to talk about these days. And most of the time, when these people talk, it is hard to get in a word edgewise. This is because they are zealots: They are full of zeal for their cause.
The liberals mostly want to tell me what the conservatives want to do to America, and the conservatives want to tell me what the liberals want to do. And they do not speak well of each other.
I try to tell people that we’re all Americans here. We all love our country and want the best for the USA. But they insist that “the other side” really wants to destroy our country. The liberals tell me the conservatives are anti-American, and the conservatives say the same thing about the liberals. They each tell me the other side wants to ruin everything.
They both insist the other side is racist. They tell me the other side is communist, that the other side is godless; the other side is full of hatred. They each accuse the other of not supporting the police and the troops. They tell me that the other side encourages illegal immigration, favors the rich not paying taxes and is responsible for the spread of COVID-19.
Am I the only one who has seen this? Surely there are others who have listened to both sides and realized they say the same awful things about each other. And they are zealous about it.
That should have clued me in. I believe we should avoid zealots. They are humorless; they cannot laugh at themselves. People who cannot laugh at themselves are just too serious. But these days, it’s hard to avoid them.
I have tried to tell conservatives that liberals are American too, and they disagree. I told a liberal that conservatives also love America, and she refused to believe it. She is convinced that conservatives are intent on destroying our country.
Here’s the crux: They are both right. It is not liberalism or conservatism that can destroy our country but rather the belief that anyone who does not think exactly the way I do is anti-American. It is not political views that hurt us, but the belief that those who think different than us are eejits.
I know a man who is absolutely sure that anyone who studies American history and thinks things through will come to the exact same conservative conclusion that he did. And that is simply not true.
And I will say again that no conservative has been authorized to speak for liberals or vice versa. It would be much better if conservatives told me what conservatives want to accomplish rather than what liberals do.
And they should all pay attention to my Mama.