With the elections finalized, the work has officially begun on opening the first chapter of the 88th Texas Legislature. Thanks to technology, it is easier than ever for Texans to engage with and take part in the legislative process. Here are some tips to stay connected during the upcoming legislative session.

House.Texas.Gov: This is your go-to website for finding out information about the members of the Texas House of Representatives, the committees, hearings, special Capitol notices and other resources. In addition to learning about lawmakers, you can also find quick links to information about visiting the Capitol, including tours and more.

LYNN STUCKY, R-Denton, represents District 64 in the Texas House of Representatives.

