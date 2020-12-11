Federal prosecutors recently accused a group of Texans of stealing over $16 million in coronavirus stimulus funds to buy luxury goods like Porsches and Lamborghinis. When I conveyed this news to my radio and TV audience, I was incensed but hardly surprised. Whenever federal bureaucrats receive too much power, waste, fraud and abuse become par for the course.
All states have suffered from misappropriation of virus relief spending, but Texans have felt the pain more than most. Our working families and business owners need COVID funding from the government to expedite a return to normalcy. But normalcy will never come if our politicians don’t do a better job of procuring and allocating funds. That means becoming more judicious with where federal dollars flow.
While Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz continue to look out for their constituents, other members of Congress appear more focused on enriching their friends and political benefactors in these final weeks of 2020, sacrificing Texas’ economic outlook in the process. These so-called “leaders” seek to pass giveaway bills that would divert billions of dollars in federal funding away from our most vulnerable and toward the political and corporate interests best suited to benefit them.
One “fiddle while Rome burns” effort was recently brought to my attention. It’s called the Lumbee Recognition Act. The legislation, which some members of Congress hope to pass in the coming weeks, will spend at least $846 million so that the so-called Lumbees, a group of politically well-connected people in North Carolina, can obtain federal recognition as natives.
Maybe the Lumbees deserve recognition. Maybe they don’t. We’ll never know until the Lumbees permit the commencement of the federal government’s thorough recognition process, which they repeatedly decline to initiate. The group appears to want the benefits of recognition and the $840 million-plus taxpayer dollars that come with it without providing a shred of evidence to support their request.
That’s probably due to the Lumbees’ status as Native Americans appearing questionable at best. They don’t seem to have ever spoken a Native American language or held a reservation. Experts say they don’t have any clear tribal affiliation.
The group’s apparent fear of sunlight and accountability should give everyone even more pause over the validity of its claims. For years, it has. That’s why up until this point, Congress has refused to grant the group full federal acknowledgment until it goes through the official government recognition system. At a time when ensuring prudent use of government funds has become more important than ever, this Congress should opt to do the same.
Let me be clear: Congress can’t afford to throw nearly a billion dollars away so carelessly, especially at this time and under these conditions.
Texas’ need for COVID relief isn’t going away. The state’s cases of infection continue to rise as its funding gets thinner and thinner. More business closures and reduced capacity mandates may soon be on the horizon. Imelda Garcia with the Texas Department of State Health Services recently warned that many of our most vulnerable may not have access to the vaccine once it’s made available due to funding issues.
In the coming weeks, the Lone Star State delegation needs to direct Congress’ focus away from costly pork-barrel spending. Instead, their focus should turn toward eliminating waste, fraud and abuse of federal funds and addressing the citizenry’s most pressing needs, specifically with regard to federal COVID funding. Failing to do so could have a catastrophic impact on all Texans and all Americans.