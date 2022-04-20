This past weekend commingled three observances. Two receive annual attention: Passover and Easter. The third, the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, fell almost on the same date as in 1865 when a Confederate activist shot the president on Good Friday, April 14. He died on Saturday. Thanks to the telegraph, thousands of revised Easter sermons extolled Lincoln in messianic terms: a servant dying for his country.
Before we shrug off the chronological proximity, let us ponder their fatal theme. Passover commemorates the deaths of Egyptian firstborns to liberate Israelite slaves. Christians understand Jesus’ death on Good Friday as the redemption for our sins. Ironically, Lincoln’s martyrdom retarded the liberation of slaves and the restoration of the South.
All three events reflect attitudes diametrically opposed to current trends. As Carl Trueman notes in “The Rise and the Triumph of the Modern Self,” a statement regarded as nonsense for millennia now presumes to create reality rather than to discover it: “I am a woman trapped in a man’s body.” Our maturation formerly lay in recognizing what we can change, what we cannot change, and the wisdom to know the difference. For those suffering the real agonies of sexual confusion, the challenge was to adjust to biological reality and its social implications. Now the sufferer presumes to countermand nature and expects societal approval. The “social imaginary” tramples considerations such as wisdom, patience, fortitude and humility.
Trueman elsewhere lauds commitments to causes greater than an individual’s impulse to play God. The Cologne Cathedral, begun in 1248, was not completed until 1880. Workers faithfully created wondrous beauty to arise centuries after their deaths. Meaning and contentment derive from committing to someone or something grander than the self: The individual is not the center of the universe, but finds his place within order that nurtures freedom.
This issue is but one over which our country steadily divides. How do we best secure freedom and order? Do these desiderata oppose each other? What did our Founders accomplish in balancing them, for example, Madison’s “interest opposing interest” in free debate? Leftists promote transgenderism as the prime example of the autonomous self. Can such a self truly exist? How could such selves avoid conflicting with one another? Who would arbitrate these conflicts?
The concept of the common good once encouraged testing opinions in the marketplace of ideas, notably a university, but universities want “safe spaces” and cancel disagreeable opponents — as the University of North Texas did with a Republican guest speaker and as the University at Buffalo silenced Allen West.
Lincoln’s Second Inaugural offers a way forward. After noting that each side read the same Bible but quite differently, he humbly advised, “but let us judge not that we be not judged.” With victory in sight, he promised, “with malice toward none; with charity for all.” We shall never know whether he could have secured the common good because an autonomous individual imposed his preference upon a wounded nation. The sacrifices in Passover, Easter and a political assassination rebuke scorning tradition and religion, which produces alienated antinomians – angry orphans in history fervent to judge others with emotions as their guide.