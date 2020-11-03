One time during the height of the pandemic, I was at a regularly scheduled Mobile Food Distribution at First Baptist Sanger. The cars were wrapped around the building, and the food distribution truck never showed up. We had to come up with a Plan B and fast.
Thankfully, across the street from First Baptist Sanger is First Refuge Sanger, and we were able to bring the food from their pantry to the church and provided food for everyone. At one point during the Mobile Food Pantry, Pastor Grant Bowles of First Baptist Sanger handed me, a director of a nonprofit, food to hand to Thomas Muir, mayor of Sanger, to load onto a truck to take across the street. We came together to meet the need of the community.
This is just one example of how faith nonprofits, churches and government work together to serve the underserved. This type of help is called “Being the Church.” Historically, when people are in pain and suffering, people go to the church for help. In 2020, during the pandemic in Denton, the church went to the people. Denton knows how to be the church. This means that anyone can be the church.
What does “Being the Church” mean? It’s not referring to a building of worship; it’s a phrase used in Christian churches that means to put our faith in action: to serve and love others. On several occasions, Mayor Chris Watts has described Denton as compassionate. It’s more of an attitude of action, it’s consistent compassion followed with action. The book of James says that faith without works is dead. When people don’t just talk about serving but take action on what the community needs, that is “Being the Church.”
When the pandemic hit, churches all over Denton joined nonprofits and government entities to serve the underserved in Denton and beyond. Nonprofits like Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope partnered with churches to provide childcare and food so single parents could continue to go to their jobs. Denton Community Food Center, First Refuge, Freedom Food Pantry and the Hunger Coalition all shifted to drive-thru pantries to keep families fed. The Commissioners Court provided us all fresh produce boxes, milk and paid for refrigeration to provide for more people.
Churches like Rock Point and First Denton hosted food drives for First Refuge. Cross Timbers simply started feeding people through their Feed the City program. Our Daily Bread, Monsignor King and the city of Denton housed and fed homeless people in hotels. We collectively are serving well. There are countless stories of how “Being the Church” has played out in Denton. What this virus wanted to destroy, God deployed. He deployed us — to be the church.
In the book of Matthew, Jesus tells a story of how He was served by people:
I was hungry and you gave me food;
I was thirsty and you gave me drink;
I was a stranger and you welcomed me;
I was naked and you clothed me;
I was sick and you visited me;
I was in prison, and you came to me.
Then the righteous will answer him,
saying, “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you,
or thirsty and give you drink?
And when did we see you a stranger and welcome you,
or naked and clothe you?
And when did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?”
And the King will answer them,
”Truly, I say to you,
as you did it to one of the least of these,
my brothers, you did it to me.”
This is exactly what we did, and if the time comes again, we will do it again.