How different it feels this time around. Broadcasters are lustily cheering anti-lockdown protesters in China. Members of Congress offer unqualified support. President Joe Biden, although more guarded, is sympathetic.

No Western politician, as far as I can see, is insulting the protesters. They are not dismissed as selfish or sociopathic, nor as dupes of conspiracy theories. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., captured the mood: “To the people of China — we hear you, and we stand with you as you fight for your freedom.”

DAN HANNAN is a contributing columnist for the Washington Examiner.

