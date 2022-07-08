A writer, in a recent guest essay in the Denton Record-Chronicle, displayed a glaring example of what is wrong with the Democratic Party today. He is all about the blame game and laying fault with Republicans and conservative Democrats.
First, the poster child of our issues is President Lyndon B. Johnson, whose claim to fame lies in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which was the catalyst for LBJ’s “Great Society” — more aptly called the “Catastrophic Societal Failure Acts of 1963 thru 1969.”
Granted, we needed to do more with equality and inclusion with regard to minorities, but we ultimately killed the American two-parent family among minorities, which led to much broader issues. As well, we or they (whoever “they” are) chose to slaughter the unborn — the American Holocaust. We didn’t learn much from World War II, did we? Since 1973, 63,459,781 murdered children — what does that say about our “Great American Society”?
We have seen a dramatic uptick in mass murders. Has anyone noticed that there are more mass shootings during Democratic terms than Republican? From 1963 to date, again starting with LBJ’s term, the worse incidents are under Democrats: 33 incidents with 315 deaths and 365 injuries vs. Republican incidents, 19 with 202 deaths and 664 injuries. I’m not using this as a scorecard, but these are the statistics found online. Remember these are the worst of the “mass murders,” which by definition is four or more killed or injured in a single incident.
Currently, the total number of murders, justifiable self-defense homicides and accidental homicides involving firearms is 20,783 in 2021, compared with 15,727 in 2017, when Donald Trump took office. This means that in the past few years, between the two presidential terms, gun violence has increased by 32%, and this is a January 2022 report that doesn’t include the stats for the last six months. Already in 2022, under a Democratic presidency, there have been, in the “worse-case scenario” category, three incidents with 37 killed and 42 injured. Does the blame fall on the president? No! But somehow, they do seem to want to fall on the political sword for it. But there could be some correlation to the “party” itself because of liberal versus conservative policies.
This is sad, in fact depressing, that we are in this situation. We are quick to point fingers and lay blame at the feet of who “we” think is to blame or on the machines that were used, but I submit that there is a cause we cannot fully control — people. You can’t blame a gun, of any kind, for a mass murder any more than you can blame an automobile for a drunken driving crash that kills multiple people. The human factor is being ignored in an effort to take away our firearms.
People who have been disenfranchised, shunned, ignored, bullied or left to their own devices; those whom their peers at school and other places, and society in general, overlook and leave behind as damaged goods. Parents are not involved in their children’s lives and leave them for the schools or malls to raise. So who do they turn to? They turn inward or to a dark society that will accept them, and when they act out in a violent way, we are shocked!
But our “bleeding-heart liberals,” the American Civil Liberties Union, “psychiatric experts” and child counseling groups want to protect these fragile feelings and nurture them right into a life of drugs, subcultures and, in the extreme, mass killers. The bottom line is this: Until you fix the people, you will not fix the problem. A renewed mindset toward “red flags,” enforcement of existing laws and bringing the family back home is our greatest need right now; a renewed relationship with our Lord, Jesus Christ, and putting God back in our nation is our greatest hope.