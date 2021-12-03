Note to Denton residents: Gerrymandering for political purposes is in full swing at the Denton City Council, but council members still have the opportunity to rise above politics as they consider redistricting Denton’s voting districts for municipal elections.
Some background: Earlier this year, the city of Denton hired a consultant to review and make recommendations on Denton’s district boundaries, pursuant to federal law. The law calls for each district’s population to be as equal as possible while meeting other criteria. The consultant concluded that Denton’s current district boundaries, which show an allowable 8%-plus collective variance, fully comply with the law. In the consultant’s words, the current districts are “well balanced.”
Denton City Council member Brian Beck then brought forward a proposal for revision of Denton’s voting districts. It raises two issues of concern.
First, his proposal is a textbook case of Gerrymandering 101. It proposes to concentrate voters of like political persuasions by (1) relegating traditionally conservative voters into one district by shifting Robson Ranch from District 3 into District 4 and (2) strengthening more liberal District 3 by shifting the Denia neighborhood from District 4 into District 3.
In essence, this is a simple voter swap. But why a swap between Districts 3 and 4 when the greatest population difference lies between Districts 2 and 3? (Let’s not forget Robson Ranch was moved from District 4 to District 3 during the last redistricting 10 years ago.)
Council member Alison Maguire tried to justify the moving of Robson by citing the Lake Forest Good Samaritan retirement facility, located in District 4, and claiming the seniors of Robson should be in the same district as the seniors who reside at Good Sam as communities of interest. The criteria state communities of interest should stay together. It does not say to move them. Never mind the other thousands of municipal voters in both District 3 and District 4.
To achieve the council’s stated desire for close to 0% population deviation, council member Jesse Davis presented a map that shows the change of just one voter precinct would achieve the goal.
Beck’s plan, however, shows a 6%-plus deviation. The current plan with no changes is 8%-plus, so Beck’s plan offers no significant improvement.
When the districts are balanced, offer stability consistent with the last 10 elections, and comply with federal allowance for variance, there’s no objective reason for change.
The data is clear. The change proposed is an attempt to try to disenfranchise thousands of voters, all in the name of furthering a partisan political agenda.
One must remember that many were opposed when congressional redistricting shifted much of Denton into Congressional District 13, which is dominated by a stronghold of conservative rural voters.
The second, most egregious part of Beck’s proposal moves the landfill from District 2 into District 1, Denton’s sole majority minority council district, which historically has represented a strong voice for people of color. True, the landfill does not vote, yet the optics are abysmal.
How can one be so tone-deaf to the message of moving the city dump into a community, previously known as Quakertown, that was first dumped upon nearly 100 years ago? The appalling message — that District 1 seems to be the place of all things the rest of Denton does not want — is alone sufficient to warrant rejection of Beck’s proposal.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer indicated that he would support Beck’s proposal that moves the landfill but was open to keeping it in District 2 if someone could make a compelling argument why it should not be done. But Meltzer asks precisely the wrong question.
The question isn’t “Why not?” The real question is “Why fix what’s not broken?”
We already know the answer: It’s all politics.