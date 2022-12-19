DRC_Keyboard

It was November 1964. Time to get ready for the Advent/Christmas season. Eric had just had his first birthday, and we were foster parents for Christy, almost 6. Christy’s soft brown skin, her straight dark hair and big brown eyes spoke of her Osage Indian heritage. Her natural intelligence and inborn resilience had served her well as she and her two sisters had been in and out of foster care for more than two years. When Christy was placed with us, she had been separated from her sisters. She was an amazing child who quickly figured out how to fit into our home. She loved Eric, and he loved her. We loved Christy, and she loved us.

A day or two before the first Sunday of Advent, I got out our Advent wreath. We went to TG&Y to purchase candles — three purple, one pink and the white Christ candle to light on Christmas Day. I explained the ritual to Christy and told her that her Sunday school paper would have a story, some Bible verses and a prayer to read when we lit the first candle.

GLORIA VOORHEES THOMAS is a resident of Denton.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you