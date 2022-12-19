It was November 1964. Time to get ready for the Advent/Christmas season. Eric had just had his first birthday, and we were foster parents for Christy, almost 6. Christy’s soft brown skin, her straight dark hair and big brown eyes spoke of her Osage Indian heritage. Her natural intelligence and inborn resilience had served her well as she and her two sisters had been in and out of foster care for more than two years. When Christy was placed with us, she had been separated from her sisters. She was an amazing child who quickly figured out how to fit into our home. She loved Eric, and he loved her. We loved Christy, and she loved us.
A day or two before the first Sunday of Advent, I got out our Advent wreath. We went to TG&Y to purchase candles — three purple, one pink and the white Christ candle to light on Christmas Day. I explained the ritual to Christy and told her that her Sunday school paper would have a story, some Bible verses and a prayer to read when we lit the first candle.
Sunday came. Christy loved the ritual of lighting the first candle of Advent. All week she went to the wreath and asked for assurance that the next week we would light two candles.
“Will my Sunday school paper have something to read?”
“Yes, it will.”
Sunday came. As we finished the ritual and lighted the second candle, Christy came around the table, hugged me and said, “I just love this. I am so glad you thought it up.”
“Oh, Christy, I didn’t think it up. For hundreds of years, people have been lighting Advent candles as they get ready to celebrate Jesus’ birthday on Christmas.”
Christy was quiet for a moment, then she said, “If people have been doing this for hundreds of years, why didn’t anyone ever tell me about it?”
That Advent, we shared the stories of Christmas with Christy. We told the Bible story with the baby, the shepherds, the wise men, the star and the angel choir. We told the fun stories — the Grinch who stole Christmas, jolly old St. Nicholas and Santa Mouse, whose packages were always tied with yellow ribbon. We shared the traditions of Christmas — the carols, the candles, the surprises we planned for people we loved. We created, wrapped and delivered Christmas treats to friends and neighbors.
On Christmas morning, there was a bicycle for Christy and a starter set of blocks for Eric. As I was fixing breakfast, I glanced into the living room to see Eric examining the spokes on the bicycle and Christy building a block tower.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!
