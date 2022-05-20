It all started with that proposal for the Brown. I listened — with staff present, not privately — and heard a lot in it that sounded pretty appealing actually. I’ll get to that. But somehow it didn’t feel “Denton.” I knew that people in our city wouldn’t want something so prominent on our unique Square that could just as easily be in Plano or Southlake. But how could I articulate to staff what being “Denton” even is?
I was running for mayor at the time, knocking on doors for hours. That gave me time to weigh and discuss this with dozens of Dentonites, to boil out what those qualities are that define us. I landed on a set of (so far) four themes such that, if all or most are touched on by an idea, the idea feels, to me at least, “Denton.” They are:
Arts
Local small business
Inclusiveness
Sustainability
The Brown project in its current form wasn’t hitting those themes, or enough of them anyway. Could it be transformed into an idea that would truly be “Denton”?
Let’s step back and look at the larger context of downtown for a moment.
It’s immensely popular. So much so that, even when we were still climbing out of COVID, sales tax revenues were significantly up. They were up even though so much of the Square is dead, empty, not contributing. I’m talking about parts of the Square that have been void, spots so long that we’ve stopped even noticing: the Fine Arts Theater, City Hall West, that huge space on the east side where the fire was — how many years ago now? Hooligans is closed now, too.
I used to think the market would surely take care of all that. But the hill has proven too tough for market forces to surmount. So maybe now is the time to consider public-private partnerships — not to plop in generic chains but to allow the Square to be as Denton as it has the capacity to be.
Imagine if the Fine Arts Theater were finally refurbished and made into a living, breathing performance space. What would that do for surrounding restaurants and retail stores?
Imagine if City Hall West offered things to see and do too.
Imagine if that space where the fire was (this is just one idea) could be, on the first floor or two, an artisan market with stalls for food, crafts, you name it — produced by local makers ready to move up to full time from the Community Market but not ready for their own separate shops. How walkable. What a great extension of the experience of the Square.
Imagine if the floors above had affordable workforce apartments.
While we’re at it, why not finish the job of lifting the area south of the Square out of the floodplain, so more could be built there too, with first-floor retail and unique live/work/play spaces above? But let’s make sure that, like the Square itself, it’s all built around some inviting, walkable, accessible public space, too. It could be a unique Denton answer to Sundance Square in Fort Worth.
We’re hitting on arts, local small business, inclusiveness. I’ll leave it to you to imagine how we can build in sustainability too. Charging stations? Rooftop solar?
Now tell me.
If you can imagine all that, setting aside the who for the moment, wouldn’t a boutique hotel fit in just fine too?
Mind you, “boutique hotel” is defined as 10 to 100 rooms, not 168, dwarfing the attractions around it. And they’re often unique, artistic small institutions, worth strolling through in their own right.
And why not have visitors leave more than 80 cents of sales tax for a beer but instead have enough to do to spend half a day in Denton, or a weekend? When you’re not downtown, come ride our network of bike trails connecting our green spaces! Wouldn’t all that activity take the pressure off property tax too, in a way that builds on our strengths?
Would all this make our city not just bigger, but better? I think it would. And I think it could be uniquely, beautifully and unmistakably Denton.