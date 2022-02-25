Fierce opposition to zoning changes proposed by Denton’s Development Services in the Deerwood neighborhood took center stage at a recent city council meeting. The council denied the proposal in a 4-3 vote.
But the developer could find a go around. Denton favors developers.
The neighborhood surrounding what was once the Skyview Living Center started out the same way. The council denied the proposal to replace Denton’s one-story Skyview Living Center with a five-story student housing development.
But New York City Park7 developers came back and replaced the one-story building with a five-story Single Room Occupancy housing project with a four-story underground parking garage, adding hundreds of new residents to a historic neighborhood with streets too narrow to support fire-fighting equipment. Concerns about density, traffic and an underground aquifer were ignored. The former mayors’ repeated refrain was that Park7 should be able to build “by rights.”
But what about the rights of property owners already living in neighborhoods?
Denton welcomes developers with little consideration for taxpayers in any part of the city. A group of 21 residents joined by three city council members, one of whom is Denton’s current mayor, spent almost a year discussing the future of City Hall West. I sat on that commission and the majority determined the building deserved rehabilitation as a public space.
After the city said they couldn’t afford to rehabilitate City Hall West, they spent over $6 million rehabbing a supermarket for city employees in Developer Services. Denton’s environment is great for developers, but not for residents whose voices are ignored. That’s how a five-story apartment complex ended up in the middle of a neighborhood of one-story houses.
The only way residents in established neighborhoods can make their voices heard is to contact council members. It’s a weak defense against city employees in Development Services who make recommendations to city council. The director of Development Services, who supported Park7, listens to developers paying fees. To be sure, developers are important, but not when they do what’s best for themselves, instead of what’s best for the city. When Developer Services employees serve as neighborhood liaisons, it’s like the fox guarding the chicken house.
Denton’s developer dominance has been supported by its last few mayors. No city department provides checks and balances for development services. Developers can go directly to city employees; residents can’t.
Denton needs a Neighborhood Services Department to balance Developer Services. The same director who supports Park7 supervises city planners, historic preservation, and code enforcement. The city manager must create a new Neighborhood Services Department with equal power to Developer Services. City employees should support and work with neighborhoods just as collaboratively as they work with developers.
“By rights” should mean developers and neighborhoods have equal rights. Denton would be better if residents and developers worked together. That won’t happen unless city leaders address the skewed balance giving developers the edge.
It’s time for Denton neighborhoods to have a seat at the table and for the city to support strong neighborhoods.