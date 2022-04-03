Today, the Denton Record-Chronicle is unveiling a new, streamlined look to its e-Edition aimed at making readability much easier, while bringing greater visibility to the exclusive local content found only on our website.
Most pages now will consist of one or two stories, illustrated by larger photos, with most articles contained to the page — making it unnecessary to search for the story’s conclusion. As well, most advertisement arrangements on inside pages will stick to a modular design, again making it that much easier to navigate our articles.
Fonts for headlines and body copy will more closely mirror that of our website, DentonRC.com, making for a more seamless experience switching between website and e-Edition.
But perhaps most exciting for our readers, with today’s e-Edition we also are bringing back two features you have been asking for — the return of a seven-day Opinion page and the return of the Baby Blues comic strip, both daily and on the weekend.
Starting today, we again will be sharing your unique perspective and opinion every day via our e-Edition Opinion page. Every day now, you will be able to find letters to the editor and guest essays written by you and your neighbors, as well as syndicated columnists and state and regional submissions. Locally written editorials also will be featured in these everyday pages, allowing many more opportunities for readers to engage with each other and the newspaper on local topics that matter most.
And we listened to all of your feedback pleading for the return of the Baby Blues comic, which had halted when it moved from one syndicated service to another. Beginning today, you again will be able to find this popular comic strip atop our comics page on weekdays and weekends.
We hope you enjoy the changes and additions being unveiled today. We invite your input as we continue to become more local, more timely and more relevant for you, your family and friends.
SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle. He can be reached at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or 940-566-6879.