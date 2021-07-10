Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.