Would you call yourself a news junkie, particularly in regard to local issues and history?
Are you familiar with the mechanisms of Denton government and the many citizen groups that champion local interests and causes but have no dog in the hunt? Are you free on Tuesday afternoons? If you answered yes to the above questions, then the Denton Record-Chronicle wants you to join our Editorial Board.
The newspaper is looking for Denton County residents to join our Editorial Board as full members capable of suggesting local topics on which to editorialize and participating in biweekly meetings and presentations from community newsmakers.
Each member selected will serve a single four-month term, with the next term beginning Aug. 1 and subsequent terms staggered every four months.
The Editorial Board meets twice a month, on Tuesday afternoons, and selected members will have their names listed at the top of this page.
Each four-month term will culminate in a guest essay published on this page and online in which the community member recounts the experience and shares some of the many highlights.
Interested applicants should email a letter explaining their interest and background to Executive Editor Sean McCrory at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com. Letters also can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper offices at 3555 Duchess Drive, Denton, TX 76205.
Applications will be reviewed by the Editorial Board, followed by brief interviews, with the selections published on this page.
We hope this process continues to lead to a wider array of topics being covered on this page and greater diversity in the voices shaping the newspaper’s stance. This is, after all, your newspaper — it’s only fair that you have a say in how it grows.
SEAN McCRORY is the executive editor of the Denton Record-Chronicle. He can be reached at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or by calling 940-566-6879.