“The world in which you were born is just one model of reality. Other cultures are not failed attempts at being YOU: They are unique manifestations of the human spirit.”
— Wade Davis
I’m usually not prone to “Kumbaya” sentiments, and I hope this doesn’t overly reflect that. That being said though, in honor of the late John Lewis — who worked tirelessly for change nonviolently — I am willing to set aside my growing cynicism and legitimate criticism of a failed Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, for now.
The conversations we attempt on social media and the political blogs we read and write on usually express our frustration with others, and as a result, the divide amongst us as Americans first and as human beings overall has just grown worse.
As a species, the only arguable differences are primarily physical traits. Our outward appearances, be it skin color or facial features, let us know we originated from different parts of the globe. The predominant theory is that humankind as we know it evolved from one original location and spread throughout the world, differentiating over time as a result of our environment.
If that is indeed the case, then it’s not hard to understand that as humans we still all share emotions that are universal as we experience pain, sorrow, happiness and wonder. How we address these commonalities varies, based on how our brain filters the environment we grow up in. All human life seeks to avoid pain and suffering, encourage happiness and discover the wonders we come across.
Where we get bogged down in advancing humankind and the efforts to preserve our world is our failure to coexist with the differences that God or nature has dealt us.
Religions have often been the source of much pain and suffering, with one culture insisting that their version of a creator is the only acceptable version. Political views follow a close second as an adversarial condition that often prevents us from directing our efforts toward a necessary common goal.
Both religion and political ideologies have developed all social cultures over time that give our lives some meaning. It can equally be debated then that both of these human activities have and continue to enhance our lives at some level.
To my knowledge though, there is no dominant, innate gene that locks us into how we became and leaves us no choices to change as conditions and time dictate. The danger, I believe, lies in our reluctance to face necessary change. Leaving our comfort zones of what becomes customary can advance a culture for both good and bad. But we’ll never know which if we insist on building walls that keep us separated.
How quickly we accept and adapt to humane change will be based on how we see and treat others who have dissimilar appearances and customs.
There will always be those small minds that stir division among us who for one reason or another have most likely lived with little or no love in their life. These are the very people who usually generate rivalries and adversaries. They reach to find others to blame for their misery and low self-esteem, contriving unfounded conspiracies to legitimize their attacks on their perceived enemies. The mirror is their enemy.
It falls on all of us to rise above those ugly and hateful dividers who demonize and scapegoat others to conceal their contempt for things they simply don’t understand and refuse to invest the time needed to look past clan biases. We must choose to embrace that which we all share in common — a love for life and want for a future devoid of destructive friction where our children can grow and prosper.
It will take what courage we each can muster to stand up to ignorance and fear, but do it we must. We express that courage when we nonviolently protest and, more importantly, make the time and effort to vote. Our silence is no better than actual capitulation to these destructive forces.