Is the United States of America a great place for African Americans when so many say this nation is systematically racist? As an African American man, I say absolutely, yes! Why? Because despite some continued disparities, today’s Black Americans enjoy freedom and prosperity that were denied to previous generations. We also enjoy freedom and prosperity that are currently denied to people of all races in many other nations. This achievement was not given by charity but taken by struggle.
The great struggle against systematic racism by Black, white and people of other races has made America a lot less racist than ever before. More Black Americans are earning college degrees, obtaining high-paying jobs and living in affluent neighborhoods than any time in this nation’s history. More Black people are in positions of leadership in government, business, education and law enforcement. These achievements should be celebrated.
A quality education, exposure to career possibilities and the instillation of positive habits in our youth are foundational to these successes. There are families, organizations and schools throughout the U.S. that regularly transmit these three fundamentals. We must emulate everywhere what those specific institutions have done.
The horrific slaying of George Floyd has raised many questions about the state of Black Americans. These questions deserve answers, and those officers who kill innocent people should be punished. The discussion also needs to accurately address the whole picture.
Killings like Floyd’s have been on the decline for years due to efforts to increase accountability of the police and to improve relationships with Black citizens. The Washington Post, a major newspaper that has been very critical of America’s police departments, has tracked the annual numbers of unarmed Black people killed by police officers. In 2015, The Post recorded 38. There were 19 in 2016, 22 in 2017, 23 in 2018, and 14 in 2019. Remember these are all unarmed victims, including those where police officers had to use deadly force to protect other citizens or themselves. We should not bash all the 800,000 American police officers for the sins of a few.
Contrast this to the killings of 7,407 Black people in one year alone, 2018, by people who were not police officers. This stat is from the FBI Uniform Crime Report for that year.
The goals, of course, are to have a police force that respects the rights of the citizens and that protects the citizens from criminals. The city of Camden, New Jersey, has achieved these goals with its police department, and the city should be used as a model for police departments throughout the nation.
Much has also been said about the poverty rate and the incarceration rate among African Americans. Many will be surprised that the vast majority of Black people (79%) live above the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Also, the vast majority of Black people will never spend one day in prison. For those who are jailed, the incarceration rate among African Americans has dropped 34% since 2006, according to the Pew Center for Research.
In closing, we have achieved much, and we should continue to make things better. To make things better and not worse, we must remember two important facts. One, peaceful and lawful methods will get us the results that we need. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. achieved so much by using peaceful protests, and he did not break legitimate laws in the process. Contrast that with the recent riots that have resulted in multiple deaths, mostly Black, and destroyed minority-owned businesses. The riots were immoral, inexcusable, and they undercut the peaceful protests.
Secondly, we must reject extremist policies such as defunding the police. The local, state and federal governments should adequately fund education, social services and law enforcement because all of those are essential to the citizens. Change should always make things better, not worse.