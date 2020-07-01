Months passed before the privilege returned for an in-person visit with Mom at her assisted living home in Illinois. Happy greetings with many hugs and kisses were followed by the usual questions: “Where are you staying? For how long?” Her excitement escalated upon hearing that all 10 of the Texas Sewards were in town for family visits, including daughter-in-law Jean, two grandsons, two granddaughters-in-law and four great-grandchildren. After two delightful days of intense visiting, all but Jean and I headed back to Texas on a stormy rainy day.
The next day, the sky was a beautiful, bright royal blue, bursting with large, puffy, cotton-like clouds with flat foundations lazily drifting so slow, direction was hard to determine. As Mom and I headed out for a leisurely drive, she looked skyward and casually noted, “When I was a kid, I wanted to walk on clouds.” Noting disappointment, she said, “But it was not to be.” This type of cumulus cloud invites such a fantasy. So started another delightful conversation with Mom, adding something new from her past into the mix.
Mom triggered a deep memory from my past, an encounter with clouds when a teen that I shared. While helping her sister by harrowing farm ground to prepare for planting, I stopped the Allis-Chalmers tractor for a water break. The beautiful sky view was very much like the one Mom and I were sharing today. The game of making out shapes and objects in the clouds started spontaneously. One segment of a particular cloud seemed to be slowly forming familiar faces. Most were relatives in a constantly, but slowly evolving, cloud pictorial album.
Most strangely, some of the clearly outlined faces were of older, unfamiliar folks. Were these older relatives that I had never met? The unfamiliar and unexplained visions kept me from sharing this youthful, wishful fantasy before. Now the lines from Joni Mitchell’s song “Both Sides Now” that kept running through my mind granted permission: “Rows and flows of angel hair/and ice cream castles in the air/and feather canyons everywhere/I’ve looked at clouds that way.”
Upon sharing our discussion with my brother, he noted Mom often commented on the clouds in the sky during their rides. Fascination with clouds is hardly unique. One internet site lists over 50 songs with clouds in the title. One titled “Walking on Clouds” reflects Mom’s initial wish. Three of its lines could have been spoken by Mom when she was a kid: “Like I’m walking on clouds/I can’t come down/even if you wanted me to.” The last line in an almost taunting whisper, possibly was uttered to much loved and tenderly teased older sisters.
Back in her room, Mom sat on the edge of the bed. She looked up and repeated another oft-stated comment but really a question: “I’m surely not going to live much longer?” Instead of usual assurances about good health and many residents over 100 and counting, her earlier comment clued me. My hand gently rested on her shoulder. While looking deep into her eyes, I softly said, “Mom, after your physical passing, you will get your wish. Your eternal spirit will go walking on those clouds whenever you want.”
She hesitated, then appeared as if starting to say something but stopped. She grew quiet, simply nodded in agreement, and we shared mutual serenity.