U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess, R-Pilot Point, Republican leader of the Rules Subcommittee on Legislative and Budget Process, delivered the following opening remarks during Thursday’s hearing:
Thank you, Mr. [Joe] Morelle, for holding this hearing today to address gun trafficking and reduce criminal violence in our communities. I also want to welcome Mr. [Bill] Napier, who possesses years of experience as a security analyst, firearms compliance consultant and law enforcement officer. Mr. Napier helped launch Operation Secure Store to prevent the theft of firearms. The recent shootings in New York and Texas underscore the need to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals, to prevent their theft, and to remove illegal firearms from commerce. I look forward to hearing more about Operation Secure Store and any efforts we can undertake to keep Americans safe.
Just yesterday, the Department of Justice, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division, announced the indictment of a man who purchased over 90 guns and illegally resold them. Many of these guns were used in cases of homicide, aggravated assault and drug trafficking.
This person was also charged with making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.
Unfortunately, according to a Department of Justice Inspector General report from 2018, only 1% of individuals who lie on their background forms (Form 4473) are ever prosecuted. Even worse, ATF does not recover all firearms illegally in commerce as a result of these illegitimate purchases. I introduced a bill, H.R. 194, to require the Department of Justice to again study and report to Congress on this issue so that we can better protect Americans and recover illegal firearms.
Mr. Morelle’s legislation included in this hearing, H.R. 4423, the Gun Theft Prevention Act, seeks to prevent gun thefts from stores and Federal Firearms Licensees (FFL). We must find ways that we can work with our lawful sellers to prevent thefts and gun trafficking.
This hearing is also about reducing criminal violence in our communities. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a successful program that occurred in the 26th District of Texas to do just that.
Under the direction of a former police chief, Chief Paul Cairney, the Argyle, Texas, school district established an Independent School District (ISD) school safety program. This program included an ISD police force, armed and trained volunteer staff members, bolstered physical security, exercises for active shooter incidents and mental health professionals to identify and work with troubled students. This program also includes a portable panic button that all staff members carry on a card, and they can lock down the entire campus from wherever they are if they spot a threat.
Reducing gun trafficking will limit the ability for dangerous individuals to pose a threat to schools using a firearm, but we should also be better preparing our campuses, school staff and local law enforcement to prevent and respond to these situations.
I look forward to hearing from our witnesses, and I yield back.