Did you know that there’s a group of people in our fair city who proclaim that everybody needs to speak English because this is America? And they are often aggressive about it. Well, there’s a lot to be said about that.
First, Texas has spoken Spanish for a lot longer than she has spoken English. And there’s still many of us (about 30% of Texans) who speak it at home. When white people from “the United States” came to Texas about 200 years ago, all their government paperwork was done in Spanish. At that time, they swore allegiance to Mexico, were baptized Catholic and promised to speak Spanish. Most of the immigrants took their vows with a wink-wink attitude. All they wanted was the land, and they had no intention of keeping their vows.
Second, there is little to be gained by demanding that we promote ignorance. Educated people all over the world speak more than one language. People all over Europe speak two or three languages. Residents of the Holy Land speak at least three languages. There’s an old saying in Spanish, “El que habla dos idiomas vale por dos.” Or: He who speaks two languages counts for two people.
Further, speaking more than one language broadens your worldview. For instance, in English we say that the clock runs; in Spanish, the clock walks. So time moves slower in Spanish. This could change the way we think about time and our busy schedules. English-speaking people often seem to want to make everything faster. Mohandas (Mahatma) Gandhi said there ought to be more to life than accelerating its pace (he spoke three languages).
Besides, immigrants are fully aware that they need to learn English if they want to make more money or get promoted at work. So they are learning to speak English as fast as they can, but it takes a few years to learn it well.
So if those people who insist that everyone should speak English want to push it, why don’t we make it mutual? Let’s also demand that Americans learn to write English correctly. I’m serious.
Have you noticed some of the letters in the commentaries of this newspaper? There are some people who do not write very well. And every day in Facebook and other Internet sites, I see examples of how poorly we Americans write English; and if we write poorly, to me this means that we speak poorly also.
Those who demand good English from immigrants write things like “me to” in their internet notes. There’s a big difference between “too” and “to,” but we Americans often confuse them. We should know the difference between the words “your” and “you’re.” I had a person write me a note that said “Your to picky.” My reply to that was “Their there is your you’re.”
And even with spellcheck, people continue to write notes rife with misspellings. No, I don’t mean typos — that happens to all of us. But rather, knot tacking thyme to be chore that wee right wright.
So if we are going to insist that people learn to speak English, I would like to add a qualifier that we also insist that people learn to write English correctly.
Is that asking too much?