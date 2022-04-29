The first impression I had of the “new” Denton Record-Chronicle building was the quiet.
Many of my early years were spent in the old Record-Chronicle building on East Hickory Street, where my father was regional editor from 1960-1963. The sound of the tapping on manual typewriters, ringing phones — and if I were there in the early afternoon, the muted roar of the printing press in the big room behind the newsroom — drowned out conversations.
The Record-Chronicle was an afternoon paper and was thrown in yards by 4 p.m., so there was a rush to complete stories, get the newspaper — literally — laid out, which included setting the type, and make sure that the paper was on the printing press in time. It was a hectic place until the edition was ready to be distributed to carriers.
When I walked into the new Record-Chronicle headquarters, I immediately noticed the type blocks framed on the walls. The metal Record-Chronicle sign that was displayed outside on East Hickory is now in the conference room. The distinctive sound of typewriter keys being pressed was absent, replaced by computer keyboards.
Yes, the way that the news is presented has drastically changed — but it is a good change.
I was intrigued to see print journalism in the digital age. I guess it really isn’t print journalism anymore because the Record-Chronicle is offered online only except for the Saturday print edition. The choice to go digital has really increased the scope of coverage and reporting. It is impressive to see the effort and planning that go into creating a daily digital newspaper.
As the community member of the Record-Chronicle‘s Editorial Board, I participated in the biweekly planning meeting to discuss investigative reports and features that would be included in the newspaper. It is truly a brainstorming session where ideas are bounced and considered. The board has a deep interest in and commitment to sharing what is happening in the Denton area and issues that need to be investigated.
The Record-Chronicle has a deep commitment to inform, share and explain what is happening in this community. I looked forward to these meetings and am proud to say that a few of my ideas actually were included in future articles.
Denton, you have a unique opportunity with the Denton Record-Chronicle. Not many cities have a daily newspaper anymore, and we have a vibrant publication whose mission is to inform. The mission of the Record-Chronicle staff is to keep our community informed, to raise issues and to explain.
We are fortunate to have a vibrant local newspaper. Most communities do not.
What I gained from being a community member of the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board was a deep appreciation of the importance of journalism and a free press. The First Amendment is vital to our democracy, as is a free press. Do not take this for granted.
Freedom of the press is the foundation of our country, and I am grateful that our local newspaper accepts this responsibility.