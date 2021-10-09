In this era of minuscule attention spans, bumper sticker slogans and cliches serve as virtue signals rather than as arguable assertions. For example, “Make America Great Again” angers Biden supporters, but it thrills Trump’s voters. However, it fails to clarify the decline and how to reverse it, thus preferring complaint over solution.
The political left has its share of such slogans, which attracted the attention of a vandal, particularly in Michael Bradshaw’s lawn, which this newspaper covered. Of course, the perpetrator deserves punishment for the misdemeanor and for the moral offense of canceling disagreeable speech. The offender thus becomes what he hates. Can we not, though, communicate more precisely in a free republic than resorting to cliches such as those appearing on Mr. Bradshaw’s sign?
For example, the wearisome claim “Black lives matter,” privileging one skin tone over others, is racist, selectively blind to its own bigotry and hypocrisy. Do not the embryos and fetuses within Black mothers matter? The mainstream media rage over alleged abuse by a white law enforcement officer, but the weekly slaughter of Black-on-Black shootings in Chicago, sometimes 50 per weekend, seethes in silence. The most vulnerable Black lives remain defenseless.
“Women’s rights are human rights” defends abortion. Why do those rights inherently trump those of a biological father who desires the birth? Privileging a woman’s choice over a man’s seems sexist. Most hypocritically, about 51% of the aborted (not “tissues”) are females, who will never enjoy sunshine, food and intimacy — victims of their own selfish sisters. If any rights matter, those of the helpless developing human should be protected, at least until she’s sufficiently developed to carry her own sign in a protest march.
“No human is illegal” excuses the invasion through our southern border, but leftists, manipulating “science,” create enforced boundaries regarding who may attend an NBA basketball game, dine in a New York restaurant or board an airplane. The objectors are pariahs, not fair-minded individuals who reach different conclusions in a free, tolerant society. Perhaps a yellow Star of David on their sleeves would more readily identify them to their oppressors, successors to the Brown Shirts in Germany.
Dueling cliches and bumper sticker slogans suggest a citizenry blind to distinctions and deaf to disagreements. Let’s consider some other cliches that once thrilled the political left. “My body, my choice” allegedly trumps any opposition to abortion, but why does it not similarly validate those distrusting Dr. Fauci’s wildly fluctuating declarations, most notably his recent flip-flop on Christmas family gatherings? “Question authority” resonated throughout the 1960s, but to do so now costs health care workers their jobs. “Trust no one over 30” forgets octogenarians such as Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and Fauci. “Speak truth to power” once rebuked Nixon, but parents outraged over masking and critical race theory taught in school become “domestic terrorists” to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Will respectful conversations ever replace slinging cliches at our opponents from inside our political echo chambers? Whatever became of the public square as a marketplace of ideas?