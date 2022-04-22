Have you heard? Mexico is now the ninth-richest country in the entire world. They are richer than most of the countries in Europe, all of Africa, most of the Orient, and all of South America. Yes, indeed!
How did they do it? When each year we have a million people from Mexico flee horrific poverty to come to the U.S. and work hard for small wages?
Well, as you have previously read in this newspaper, Mexico has pulled off the greatest economic accomplishment of the last hundred years. They have found a way to make money from poor people. Isn’t that genius? Instead of spending money on the poor, they stabilize their economy by doing very little for them. But only in a certain area, of course.
If you draw a line parallel to the U.S.-Mexico border, about 200 miles south, you will find the poorest area of the entire country. They have poor public transportation, little public housing and high unemployment. Mexico provides free education, yes, but not free transportation for the poor kids in the country. So the poor people of Mexico have little opportunity for a good education, a good job and a place they can call their own.
Consequently, with few exceptions, most of the people who come here from Mexico are illiterate with few marketable skills. So instead of providing education and training her poor, Mexico keeps them in poverty so they will come to the U.S. and send money back home. And even though it would be easy for Mexicans to go south into their own country to work, Mexico wants them to come to the U.S. so they can send home American sawbucks.
I contend that Mexico intentionally keeps the northern regions in poverty. This encourages poor people to come work in the U.S. Think about it. Almost every one who comes here from Mexico, legally or otherwise, sends money home. A lot of money. Millions of Yankee greenbacks each week.
Mexico depends on that money to help the economy in the northern states. Until we put pressure on Mexico to change this, they will not change, and we will continue to be flooded by Mexicans seeking work.
What can be done? I don’t know, but I do know that there are people in both governments who are a lot smarter than I am and make a lot more money. Let’s have them find a way.
I’ve heard that President Bush the Younger reads the Denton Record-Chronicle. Maybe he could pass along the word to Gov. Greg Abbott that the immigration problem in Texas is fixable.
Here’s one idea.
We have a big problem throughout the state of Texas with a shortage of workers. There are “Now Hiring” and “Help Wanted” signs all over the state. To me, the problem is not that we have few workers but too many businesses. These businesses need to grow and expand. We’ve grown too big for our britches! Why not expand into Mexico with incentives and tax breaks from the Mexican and American governments, both. Lots of details to work out, I know, but what I’m saying is that it’s possible.
I have been saying for many years that Mexico is not a poor country. Now I have to modify that and say Mexico is a rich country. Except for the northern states, and now we all know why.