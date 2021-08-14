As a parent of a young child ineligible for a vaccine, and as someone who cares about the vulnerable in our community, I have been closely following local discussions about masks in schools.
I watched the Denton ISD school board meeting after the fact. On the one hand, numerous speakers spoke passionately with personal, scientific and logical appeals for a school mask mandate, in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Pediatric Association. On the other hand, I heard evidence-free references to conspiracy theories, references to an article that was later retracted by the Journal of the American Medical Association, and the lie that masks are ineffective.
Most disturbing were the comments of a board member. He gave a mini- and somewhat condescending lecture on the importance of obeying the law, in this case Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates. He further spoke of the necessity of following the rule of law as an example to the students in the district. What he neglected to mention was the more important modeling of moral courage.
In correspondence with the superintendent, he shared a concern that were a mask mandate implemented, it might create an “unsafe environment” for teachers who might face harassment from defiant students. This is a legitimate concern, but what of the “unsafe environment” for our children that would result from no mask mandate in the midst of a surging pandemic with an extremely contagious variant? The choice between harassed teachers and dead students, while regrettable, is an easy choice.
What neither the superintendent, the aforementioned school board member, nor any other member of the board publicly and directly addressed, was what to do if a law is unjust. I imagine deploying the school board member’s argument — “We as a school district have to operate within the confines of the law” — to Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement of the 20th century. To which I could imagine MLK Jr. responding, in his words, “One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.”
It would seem that either the school board thinks Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate prohibition is just, or that they feel a moral obligation to obey an unjust law. In either case, they are wrong.
The highest duty is not to the law. In my understanding, Judaism recognizes this in its notion of pikuach nefesh, the duty to save lives even at the cost of breaking other laws. As a Christian, I am reminded of the story in the gospels of Jesus healing on the Sabbath, violating the Pharisaic norms of his day. He recognized, rightly, as did MLK Jr. millennia later, that the obligation to save lives supersedes the obligation to obey an unjust law. Jesus “was grieved at their hardness of heart.” I am similarly grieved that the school board did not prioritize the safety of our children, and of the vulnerable who live with them.
Conversely, I applaud the action of the five members of the Denton City Council who courageously voted to institute a mask mandate. It will not be 100% effective — what law is? Even if it saves one life or prevents one child from hospitalization, it will be worth it.