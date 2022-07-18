“Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
— John Donne
One can’t help but feel embarrassed for letter writer John T. Thorngren’s naively limited view of how America has come to be a divided nation today. Blaming the media is a spurious, oversimplistic notion of what has created the social and political divisions that exist today. The more complicated, lengthy version lies deep in our history as a nation — a history that has equal dark spots as it does points of light.
Perhaps better qualified for a Dear Abby column, the letter writer’s view lends itself to the fear and ignorance of white Christian conservatives who no longer see themselves as the predominant influence in America they once commanded for at least 350 years. A predominance that inflicted inhumane deprivations on the non-white cultures they encountered from the earliest days of Western European explorers up to the mid-20th century.
The Indigenous tribes that inhabited this continent for millennia as well as African slaves who suffered under white authoritarian rule for nearly 250 years lost their original identities, their language and their religious system of faith. Through no wish of their own, people of color became the type of Americans who were molded by white, Anglo-Saxon Protestant measures put in place by the Western Europeans who began migrating here in droves during the 16th century.
The repressions that WASP people inflicted upon their subjugated charges quashed any and all true self-knowledge, and over time this unknowing became part of their DNA. As these non-white cultures tried to reclaim what was once taken from them, this slow, painful attempt has been met with much resistance from white supremacist elements, mainly out of embarrassment and shame, I suppose, from what their ancestors had done to these non-white cultures.
This generation of whites did not inflict the abusive and inhumane conditions I speak of here. But to attempt to shade over or deny this part of our history as a nation is among the things that divide us. It’s not the legitimate, objective media reports of these cultural transitions that divides us, Mr. Thorngren. It is, however, in part, the actions of many small and narrow-minded voices that endeavor to alter elements of our dark past to concoct a painless but whitewashed version of the truth.
Our Constitution was a masterful piece that opened the door to personal freedom but at the time limited it only to property-owning white males, denying equality for women and dehumanizing Black slaves, recognizing them only as a fraction of their being.
It boggles the mind why anyone today would assert that the dated mindset of the 18th century founders were capable of seeing a future where transportation and personal communication now occur at speeds unimaginable at the time. Nor could these same people under the rural economic conditions that prevailed then foresee crowded urban conditions that would pose environmental threats to society, or conditions susceptible to crime made worse through easily accessible deadly weapons beyond their manual loading muskets.
The fact that none of these things, which lay beyond their comprehension, were in our Constitution is now seen as justification by many 21st century conservative extremists for doing nothing that would abate the ills these changes have inflicted on us. And now, a Republican-packed Supreme Court is unrestrained from precedents that protect our privacy rights.
The threat that will dissolve this great experiment of human liberty is not coming from some nebulous “media”; at least not those sources grounded in science and evidence-based facts. It is coming from the autocratic efforts of people within the MAGA world of QAnon conspiracies who no longer seem to have confidence in a constitutional democracy that allows us to be different but equal.
Wishing for another time in our history where only one segment of society held the greatest social power and fully enjoyed the blessing of freedom is one of the contributing factors behind hate crimes today. Demonizing those who are awakening to the injustices inflicted upon them over centuries will only widen the gulf between us. Show some genuine character and call out those spineless individuals who’ve allowed a self-serving demagogue to instigate a coup and take us down the rabbit hole of fascism.