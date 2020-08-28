Have you ever been treated by a curandera? Well, I must confess, I have. Maybe you have never even heard of them? Well, it’s understandable because they have become rare these days. But back in the pioneer days of Texas, they were as common as fundamentalist preachers.
Curandera literally means “woman who cures.” If you put an “o” at the end of the word instead of an “a,” it becomes “man who cures.” Thus, they mostly dealt in the healing arts, and people went to them often. This is because even as recently as 100 years ago, doctors were scarce here in Texas. And the few among us had no X-rays or lab work or MRIs or CAT scans to help them. I guess, in some ways, the curandera and the doctor did the same things.
When I was about 5 years old, I got really sick one day. I had a fever and aches and chills, and Mama could not figure it out, so she sent for a curandera. They usually made house calls.
I remember she was an older woman, with gray hair and wrinkles. She had me lie down on my bed, on top of the bedspread with my head comfortably on a pillow. Her instructions were that when she called out my name, I was to say “Hay voy” (I am coming). She then produced a Catholic rosary and two pictures of saints and placed them on either side of me. She prayed in whispers.
I knew it was the Hail Mary in Spanish because it starts out “Ave Maria, llena de gracia …” As she prayed, I felt a warmth and security float over me like a soft white sheet. She looked at me several times with a look of, well, the only word I can think of is kindness; and gentleness.
Then, she recited a chant I had never heard, but it called on Guadalupe. Suddenly, she called my name and said to follow Guadalupe. As instructed, I said “Hay voy,” and I swear it sounded like I was in a tunnel. She continued by repeating each short prayer and then a chant. At the end of each chant, she called me to follow, and each time I repeated “Hay voy.”
She took an egg and made the Sign of the Cross over my forehead, then over my face, then over my whole body, held it toward the heavens and said another chant. Then she took one of Mama’s bowls and broke the egg into it and said another prayer as she raised it toward the heavens.
She placed the egg under the bed and told me to leave it there overnight. The next morning, the egg was hardened into the shape of an eye. The fever and the chills were gone. I was cured.
I cannot tell you what it was that healed me, but I can tell you that I still remember, lo these many years later, how good I felt when she touched me; how safe and secure. And how full of kindness and gentleness was her demeanor. It was so wonderful that it makes me feel good even now as an old man.
Some people say curanderas are witches. Well, my experience is that they are not. They are angels from heaven in my opinion. And I believe they do nothing but good in this world. Oh, and I also had an experience with a witch as a boy in my old neighborhood. Let’s talk about that next time, yeah?