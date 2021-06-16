I was recently reading an article trying to better understand the Deepwater Horizon accident, and it struck me as odd that the main fault seems to lie not with anybody in particular, but rather with “They.”
In case you have forgotten, the Deepwater Horizon was a drilling platform working in the Gulf of Mexico, owned by Transocean, on lease by British Petroleum and operating under the Marshallese flag of convenience. The spill that resulted from the accident is now considered to be the largest marine oil spill in the history of the industry. Larger still than the Ixtoc I oil spill, also in the Gulf of Mexico, where an estimated 3.5 million barrels of oil happily gurgled and bubbled into the waters of the Gulf over a period of nine crude months.
A flag of convenience, by the way, is a way for owners to avoid the stricter marine regulations imposed by their own countries. This includes reduced regulations on everything, meaning labor practices and wages, safety issues, etc., not to mention gaining some degree of anonymity, along with lower taxes and other incentives. In any case, a flag of convenience goes well with the rest of the story.
The article I was reading has one thing in common with many other articles concerning the accident, its causes, those responsible, those affected and the overall damage, environmental and otherwise: It almost never mentions any names. They, the government, did this, and they, BP, failed to do that. They, the Coast Guard, they, the EPA, they, the owners, they, the crew, and forever and a day, they. About the only names that are easy to find are the names of the dead.
This, however, is not unusual. Read the news, and unless we’re talking sports, individual names, especially of those responsible, are hardly ever mentioned, unless they have total immunity, e.g., the president. Then, like him or not, his name is plastered all over the map. Otherwise, you read about German lawmakers doing this, scientist saying that, the feds blowing smoke while mulling over interest rates, markets yo-yoing, companies going belly-up and so on, but it’s hardly ever a person or an individual. No one person seems to be in charge of anything anymore. But “they” surely is.
Obstinate as I am, I decided to go a little deeper, but not with the intention to figure it all out; one would need several lifetimes for that. I just wanted to find out who — as in the name of a real person — let a drilling platform with a flag of convenience in the Marshall Islands drill 41 miles off the Louisiana coast. A simple query.
So I sent a handwritten letter to the Environmental Protection Agency and another one to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which regulates offshore drilling, asking who signed off on the permit. I assume there has to be a permit, and those are usually signed. If I ever hear from either one of those two gloriously well-named departments, I will report.
Regulatory agencies and permits aside, as a country, we’re pretty particular as to who gets that close to our coastline. I imagine that if an Iranian-flagged rowboat were to sneak in to do some coastal fishing without a license, it would probably get blasted out of the water long before one of their lures hit the water.
While digging around, I also discovered that the Marshall Islands are a sprawling chain of volcanic islands and coral atolls between Hawaii and the Philippines. In other words, lost in the middle of nowhere and hard to find on a large map. But they, as opposed to the Iranians, are our friends; therefore, one can conclude that we have no problem with having a friendly ship — the rig floated once, so I think we can call it that — get close to our coast and cause a much bigger environmental catastrophe than any one Iranian rowboat could possibly muster.
Still, bemoaning the lack of responsibility with this one particular accident does not necessarily free the fossil-fuel-using public from some degree of responsibility in the big scheme of things. We, after all, are the reason those oil rigs are out there in the first place. I guess that a small degree of comfort can be derived by saying that we can also be blamed; it’s not just they.
By the way, I fired off a letter to the Marshall Islands in care of “to whom it may concern,” wanting to know what they got out of the deal and also if it was worth it. To date they have not answered. Oh well, they never do.