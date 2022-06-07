I begin by saying I also am saddened by the events that occurred in Uvalde. It angers me that a deranged individual could do that sort of evil thing because good people did not speak up, and people who are sworn to protect those under their care did nothing for an hour. What angers me more is individuals that would politicize this tragic event to politick for commonsense “gun laws,” which translates into gun confiscation.
In a May 29 guest essay titled “We can fix this,” the author talked about assault rifles. First of all, there is no such thing as an assault rifle. An AR-15 (AR stands for ArmaLite Rifle model 15) is a semiautomatic weapon that fires only one round per trigger pull. And yes, men have used the rifle to project harm and death, but its purpose is not, as the author states, to only kill people; indeed, the rifle is used for protection, but also for competitions and just plain fun in the shooting sports. The tool is what the user uses it for, whether that be for good or evil.
On the Second Amendment, the author makes the statement to first read the amendment. Well, from the statements he makes about the amendment, it is evident he has not taken the time to follow his own advice. So let’s examine the amendment. Notice the placement of the commas.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Well-regulated militia — our armed forces — first comma; second comma, the right I have as a citizen to keep and bear arms. Two different clauses, two separate meanings. The amendment does in fact prevent the government from taking my guns. I have a right under the Constitution to own them and keep them. The president, in a speech on the news, stated the Second Amendment is not an absolute. Should that be the case, then none of the Constitution is valid.
The Second Amendment has nothing to do with duck hunting. These laws are promulgated by federal game laws, which limit the number of rounds that can be carried in the magazine. This applies also to state law, which limits rounds for migratory birds such as waterfowl and dove.
Am I advocating no law at all? No, I am not; we need regulations to prevent anarchy. However, I believe there are enough laws presently on the books that only need to be enforced. If one cannot fall asleep at night, here is a list of Texas law. Penal code 42.01; penal code Chapter 46; penal code 30.05; 30.06; 30.07; 92.026; government codes 411.2031, 411.2032, 411.209, for just a few.
So what is the solution?
Build back the nuclear family.
Harden the schools, train and arm teachers.
For new gun owners or first-time buyers, show proof of having attended training on gun usage, storage and safety.
Bring God back into our society.
Strengthen the reporting system on mentally troubled individuals.
If guns kill people, then cars drive drunk, pencils misspell words and spoons make you fat.