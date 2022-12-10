Soon, the Texas Legislature will be back in session. Few face greater consequences than transgender children and their parents, like me and my wife. At stake is the integrity of our families and whether we will be categorized as criminals. How does a state that prides itself on freedom, family and parental rights justify its efforts to violate those very ideals?
It began when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. Seeking to open a new front in their culture war, conservatives turned on transgender people, starting with “bathroom bills.” The attacks then intensified and turned against transgender children. In 2021, the Texas Legislature filed 76 anti-LGBTQ bills — most attacking trans kids. This year, they have already prefiled over a dozen bills targeting transgender youth.
Some of the proposed legislation would define raising a transgender kid as “child abuse.” Parents would lose their children and go to prison. Other bills would deprive trans kids of health care and criminalize their doctors.
There is no legitimate rationale behind these bills. Every major medical organization condemns them. The motivating force is the partisan ideology written into the GOP party platform: “We oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity.” They do not believe transgender people either do or should exist. This is the central dogma driving the assault on transgender kids and their families.
The attacks are not confined to the bills. In fact, the legislation exists in a feedback loop with a chorus of trolls in social media. The politicians and the trolls feed off one another, each pushing the rhetoric and the stakes higher. The GOP politicians legitimize the trolls by moving extremist nonsense into official legalistic prose. By spouting lies about “grooming,” “pedophilia,” “pornography” and “mutilation,” the trolls excite a moral panic that emboldens the politicians to pursue more draconian laws, which in turn gives people license to take more extreme measures and adopt even more demonizing rhetoric.
The result is a vortex of ignorance and hatred whipping itself up into a righteous frenzy. The vortex spins itself clean of any ambiguity until its adherents are left with a pure morality tale of good vs. evil. This is how dehumanization happens. By degrees, politicians and their followers each grant to the other permission to categorize a minority as subhuman, as “life unworthy of life.” This is the essence of their central dogma: Transgender people should not exist.
As the vortex erodes the moral status of transgender people, those caught up in its spin feel their conscience being soothed until violence becomes acceptable. Armed reactionaries are now commonplace at any event that seeks to validate transgender identity. The slide toward violence is palpable. Even reading books sparks such outrage that I fear someone is going to get shot.
I have seen hate-filled faces shouting at me. Some hold signs espousing religious doctrines. Others appeal to science. It amounts to the same trick of making a living person disappear into an abstraction — into the category “evil.” They are so certain, and yet they do not know me or my child. They don’t see in us fellow human beings, because the vortex has assured them that we are not. Thus, we are not worthy of a modicum of empathy, and they need not harbor the slightest doubt.
For years, I held out an olive branch even to the most ardent haters. Although transgender folks have always been around, I understand that this is a new realization for most people. It can be disorienting. I still welcome dialogue with people of good faith. Friends committed to truth, as my student Maggie Brown says, can both accept traditional meaning and be open to honoring meaningful exceptions.
Yet now it is plain to see that those caught in the vortex are not interested in pursuing truths about the human condition. I didn’t want there to be two sides, but since the GOP and their trolls have created them, I know which side I stand on. It is the side of kindness, love and real, complex, singular human beings.
The majority of folks are neither caught up in the vortex nor actively opposing it. Their apathy provides the necessary cover for the attacks to escalate. How this war goes hinges on that majority who is currently on the sidelines wondering if maybe there aren’t good folks on both sides.
We don’t have much longer for you to make up your mind.
ADAM BRIGGLE is the father of a transgender child and lives in Denton with his wife, Amber.