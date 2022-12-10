Soon, the Texas Legislature will be back in session. Few face greater consequences than transgender children and their parents, like me and my wife. At stake is the integrity of our families and whether we will be categorized as criminals. How does a state that prides itself on freedom, family and parental rights justify its efforts to violate those very ideals?

It began when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. Seeking to open a new front in their culture war, conservatives turned on transgender people, starting with “bathroom bills.” The attacks then intensified and turned against transgender children. In 2021, the Texas Legislature filed 76 anti-LGBTQ bills — most attacking trans kids. This year, they have already prefiled over a dozen bills targeting transgender youth.

ADAM BRIGGLE is the father of a transgender child and lives in Denton with his wife, Amber.

