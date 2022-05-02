Denton County must improve transportation, build more grocery stores and advocate for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits to be accepted at farmers markets in order to improve food security.
Currently, 1 in 5 Denton County residents faces food insecurity. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a great amount of unemployment and evictions for Denton. One way the pandemic has hit Denton the hardest is by worsening the transportation gap. Many bus stops closed, and there was a shortage of drivers.
This transportation gap is making it harder for citizens without cars to get groceries. Denton currently has two food deserts where the nearest grocery store is a certain distance away. These food deserts have limited the variety of food choices.
Denton has many food banks that help alleviate this burden; however, they are overworked and are an overall fragile system. One of the largest food banks is Denton Community Food Center. DCFC is supported by four aspects.
The first aspect is truck drivers. Drivers bring rejected food to the food center. In the United States, 40% of food produce is rejected.
The second form of support comes from probation workers. These workers have been able to buy hours by donating food.
The third comes from furloughed city employees who partner with local organizations to be put back on payroll.
The final and most important form of support comes from the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The TAFB allows DCFC to buy $70 worth of food for $10. It is estimated that without the TAFB, our Denton County Food Center would not last more than two weeks.
Our local food banks have high volunteer turnover rates, and employees can often experience compassion fatigue where people can feel depressed, anxious or even experience a loss of hope. This, combined with a drop in donations, means Denton cannot rely on food banks to fix food insecurity.
Some fear that handouts will promote dependency and that food insecurity in America is caused by gluttony. This is simply not true. While fewer than 1% of households in America have very low food security, the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity in two categories. The first is very low security, where there is food-disrupted eating patterns and reduced food intake. The second is low security, where there is a reduced quality of diet.
While a small number of households experience very low security, low security affects a higher amount. Some claim that food insecurity is caused by gluttony and is linked to the obesity epidemic. Obesity can be caused by factors that are not related to food security such as activity, sleep, genetics, illness and even medications. It is difficult to make healthy food choices when facing food insecurity.
Food insecurity affects all citizens in a community. Food insecurity leads to a higher crime rate and a decline in overall health. When someone’s basic needs are not being met, it is unlikely that they are concerned with events happening in the community. It is unlikely that they will make food choices based on health.
COVID-19 was unexpected, and many people found their way into unfortunate circumstances. With 1 in 5 people experiencing food insecurity in Denton, it is likely you know someone experiencing this. Situations like these could happen to anyone.
As a community, we need to be prepared to help those experiencing hard times.