“Political entrepreneurs have taken a dangerous mixture of entitlement, social resentment, and the natural human fear of change and fanned these emotions into ever larger flames of anger and dissatisfaction.”
— Tom Nichols, “Our Own Worst Enemy”
As a white male American, it distresses me to watch those in my culture who take part in efforts to disenfranchise people of color, either overtly through the actions of white supremacists or somewhat less discreetly through devious legislation by elected alt-right officials.
I’m not here as a result from some grand design but merely by the luck of some universal draw. Thus, I’m not entitled or privileged over those who were dealt a different hand.
The confirmation bias of America’s white Western European immigrants claiming a privileged status by some divine birthright has been prevalent since our nation’s birth. It first reared its ugly head with the genocide of Native Americans, then made itself manifest in the dehumanizing of African slaves, and continued its atrocities with “the nation’s long history of brutal bigotry against Asian Americans.”
The torch-bearing white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, back in 2017 chanting, “You will not replace us,” were there to preserve the memory of a white culture that found slavery morally acceptable and bending to some obsession with “racial purity.”
Texas’ white population has effectively become a minority after the results of the latest census numbers were revealed. This demographic change, however, is not being reflected in our elective bodies of government, as Ross Ramsey’s recent column pointed out. Because people of color tend to vote Democratic, our white Republican elected officials in the Governor’s Mansion and state Legislature are doing everything they can to not only keep themselves in power but to keep these institutions as color-free for as long as they can, continuing the legacy white people have been associated with throughout our nation’s history.
The suppressive voter legislation recently passed by our predominantly white Republican politicians has targeted people of color to diminish their capacity to vote, based solely on the false narrative about widespread voter fraud in Texas. Since 2004 there have been only 534 identified offenses of voter fraud out of nearly 94 million votes cast.
But this hasn’t stopped Gov. Greg Abbott from gleefully acquiescing to Donald Trump’s absurd request to hold a forensic audit of the 2020 election. An absurd request because the man-child won the state handily, and the GOP maintained their majority. This audit focuses only on those urban areas with large numbers of Black and Hispanic residents who tend to vote Democratic, because this is what you do when your goal is to eliminate a level playing field.
Maintaining their majority in the state Legislature gives Republicans once again the nefarious right to gerrymander voting districts that will continue to unfairly benefit their reelection efforts. Despite the fact that people of color accounted for 95% of the state’s growth over the past decade, the newly proposed map shows a net gain for white people over Hispanic and Black residents.
The only meaningful tool left for those of us who want to see our constitutional democracy survive is our vote. A strong showing at the polls in 2022 will go toward ending these authoritarian abuses of power by the alt-right. “We will not be erased” should be a chant that strengthens our multicultural heritage, not one that fans the larger emotional flames of anger and dissatisfaction.