Even after I was a grown man with children of my own, whenever I walked into Mama’s house, I would stroll into the kitchen and open the refrigerator to see what was in there. If there was a soft drink in there, I drank it. And if there were some leftovers, I would make myself a taco and wolf it down while Mama and I visited.
All my brothers were the same way. Even though we did not live in that house anymore, we felt that we had the right to eat or drink whatever we found in the refrigerator.
Psychologists call that the “sense of entitlement.” In other words, it was my belief that I was entitled to whatever was in the fridge. Mind you, I had not lived in Mama’s house for many years, but I still believed that I was entitled to whatever was in there. So did my brothers.
It was the same with my own children. While my son was a student at the University of North Texas, he would come visit his old man and would walk right up to the fridge and help himself to whatever was in there. And I liked it that he did that.
Thing is, no matter how old we get, we always tend to think of our parents’ house as “home.” And there’s a certain feeling that fills us when we walk into the only house in the world where we can open the fridge and help ourselves to what we find.
Of course, this has gotten out of hand in some cases. I know several people who had to move out of their houses and into a one-bedroom, tiny apartment so that the grown children could no longer live at “home.” But that’s a whole other matter, isn’t it?
This feeling of coming “home” is much more special at Christmas. That sense of entitlement expands and becomes a sense of “belonging.” That special feeling can last for several days during the holidays. So much so that we seek it by traveling “home for the holidays.”
What we seek as we travel back “home” is that particular sense of entitlement and belonging. To feel like we are children of someone, that someone cares if we can’t sleep or have a tummy ache. The sense of belonging gives us a warmth and security that is hard to find anywhere else.
This is because we are someone’s children. We recall that we were someone’s babies once. And someone has a sense of responsibility for us, and we feel at ease because someone else is being the grown-up — no matter how old we are.
So as we travel this holiday season, and go “home” for a while, what is it that we are seeking?
I believe that we seek that sense of entitlement that whatever we find in the fridge is ours. The feeling that no matter how many mistakes we make, we will still be part of something bigger than ourselves, something very special. Even if it’s only for a short while and comes only once a year, it is one of the many things that makes the holidays so special.
Safe travels!