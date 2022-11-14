There will come a time in many Texans’ lives when they will require care. Whether it’s acute care, going to the hospital for an injury, hiring an in-home aide or moving into a nursing home, the reasons are many. As such, ensuring our health care systems are reliable, comprehensive and high-quality is critically important. One program that does just that is Medicaid managed care.

In Texas, Medicaid managed care primarily serves as health coverage for kids, providing coverage to more than 4 million children living in poverty. But that’s not all. Medicaid managed care also serves roughly 1 million adults with disabilities, many of whom are older and qualify as low income. For those 1 million disabled adults, access to and quality of care affects them deeply. The services and supports it provides goes beyond medical coverage. The program coordinates care among a person’s support team to help enrollees with daily living activities. What that means is that many Texans living with a disability — be it physical, intellectual, developmental or age-related — can remain in the comfort of their homes while still getting the care they need.

DENNIS BOREL is the executive director of the Coalition of Texans with Disabilities, the largest and oldest member-driven cross-disability organization in Texas.

